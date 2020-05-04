Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/4/20

As you may know, in addition to my daily posts (which I have been at for over 6 years), for the last 43 days, I have been posting about virtual things to do while we’re stuck home. I’ve looked at kid’s activities and outdoor space, and historical places, I’ve looked at arts and performances, both high- and low-brow. All were intended to occupy, interest, amuse, and sooth us. But today I just need to dance it out. So today, let’s party!

Thanks to Time Out Magazine, here’s a list of live-stream clubs and virtual parties to help you get your groove on. Enjoy!