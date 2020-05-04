My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/4/20

As you may know, in addition to my daily posts (which I have been at for over 6 years), for the last 43 days, I have been posting about virtual things to do while we’re stuck home. I’ve looked at kid’s activities and outdoor space, and historical places, I’ve looked at arts and performances, both high- and low-brow. All were intended to occupy, interest, amuse, and sooth us. But today I just need to dance it out. So today, let’s party!

Thanks to Time Out Magazine, here’s a list of live-stream clubs and virtual parties to help you get your groove on. Enjoy!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

