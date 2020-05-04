My OBT

The Grand Tour

William Oxer

These are the sensual, romantic-feeling paintings by William Oxer. When he was in school, the budding artist had the unique opportunity to work as driver for Oxford University English teacher and art enthusiast Professor Regius Peter Davidson and his wife on their Grand Tour of Europe. The trip, which he never could have undertaken on his own, broadened his horizons and deepened Oxer’s appreciation of fine art.

“I am perhaps something of an old soul. My works are restful and somehow quiet, demure, elegaic. I enjoy the evenings of autumn and winter by the fire, painting smaller, more intimate and reflective works. Perhaps this is a distant feeling of past roots of the north.”

Oxer is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), an award granted by England’s Royal Society of Arts for outstanding artistic achievement.

You can see all of William Oxer’s wonderful paintings on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

  1. bcparkison
    May 4, 2020 at 7:47 am

    Beautiful. I can’t even imagine being able to paint like this.

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 4, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Lovely paintings. I really like the way he homages famous painters but with his own style.

    Reply

