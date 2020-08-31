“No matter how good you think a design is, someone hates it; and what someone thinks is ridiculous, someone else likes.”
Decorator Dina Holland of Needham, MA, is a well-established interior designer. Like most people with good taste, her senses were regularly assaulted by gobsmackingly-terrible decor choices. Unlike most people, however, Holland decided to share the tragedies. She started an Instagram called Please Hate These Things, mostly to make her friends laugh. However, though she didn’t expect it to come to much, the ‘Gram caught on, big time.
“Most of or all the photos are ones people message me. I started getting all of these followers saying, ‘I also hate this.’ It just kept going. [Bad design is] a lack of communication between the designer and owner. As a designer, people hire you to have an opinion. I think a lot of younger designers don’t have the confidence to go in and say, ‘No, that’s not the right look.'”– Dina Holland to Architectural Digest
Holland worried she wouldn’t find enough material to keep the Instagram going. She was very much mistaken. And as tragic as the photos are, Holland’s captions and the comments of her readers are far-and-away the best part. I hope you get as big a kick out of @pleasehatethesethings as I have!
August 31, 2020 at 7:41 am
Thanks for a great Guffaw to start my day!!!
August 31, 2020 at 8:19 am
And to think someone really made these to order.
August 31, 2020 at 8:56 am
OMG–the bed with the big toes!! bahahaha!!!
August 31, 2020 at 9:07 am
I am laughing so hard that I am having trouble t typing this. I agree somebody had to of made them. Wonder who that was. Hal
August 31, 2020 at 9:41 am
I think the cat with the mirror eyes is sort of clever—-not that I will be installing it in the house. The foot bed is just hideous. This is the interior decorating version of insomnia.
August 31, 2020 at 10:50 am
OMG Thank you for this.
