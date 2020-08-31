My OBT

Please Hate These Things

“Time to watch my soaps.” @PleaseHateTheseThings

“No matter how good you think a design is, someone hates it; and what someone thinks is ridiculous, someone else likes.”

Decorator Dina Holland of Needham, MA, is a well-established interior designer. Like most people with good taste, her senses were regularly assaulted by gobsmackingly-terrible decor choices. Unlike most people, however, Holland decided to share the tragedies. She started an Instagram called Please Hate These Things, mostly to make her friends laugh. However, though she didn’t expect it to come to much, the ‘Gram caught on, big time.

“Most of or all the photos are ones people message me. I started getting all of these followers saying, ‘I also hate this.’ It just kept going. [Bad design is] a lack of communication between the designer and owner. As a designer, people hire you to have an opinion. I think a lot of younger designers don’t have the confidence to go in and say, ‘No, that’s not the right look.'”

– Dina Holland to Architectural Digest

Holland worried she wouldn’t find enough material to keep the Instagram going. She was very much mistaken. And as tragic as the photos are, Holland’s captions and the comments of her readers are far-and-away the best part. I hope you get as big a kick out of @pleasehatethesethings as I have!

You can find all this and more on Instagram.

My hands feel dirtier after washing.

My big fat totally unassuming house.

You better deliver.

No one is this in love.

My comment was “Guess the bucket is for guests.”
If the foot bed was on The Simpsons.

There’s no hope for humanity. I know that now.

Not quite.

No one is winning this The Floor is Lava game.

I’d rather die alone then ever be this in love.

Cat people doing what cat people do.

Approaching epidemic levels

It’s the end of days.

The doggy door industry is shook right now.

6 thoughts on “Please Hate These Things

  1. yfaus
    August 31, 2020 at 7:41 am

    Thanks for a great Guffaw to start my day!!!

  2. bcparkison
    August 31, 2020 at 8:19 am

    And to think someone really made these to order.

  3. loisajay
    August 31, 2020 at 8:56 am

    OMG–the bed with the big toes!! bahahaha!!!

  4. janhaltn
    August 31, 2020 at 9:07 am

    I am laughing so hard that I am having trouble t typing this. I agree somebody had to of made them. Wonder who that was. Hal

  5. Kate
    August 31, 2020 at 9:41 am

    I think the cat with the mirror eyes is sort of clever—-not that I will be installing it in the house. The foot bed is just hideous. This is the interior decorating version of insomnia.

