“Time to watch my soaps.” @PleaseHateTheseThings

“No matter how good you think a design is, someone hates it; and what someone thinks is ridiculous, someone else likes.”

Decorator Dina Holland of Needham, MA, is a well-established interior designer. Like most people with good taste, her senses were regularly assaulted by gobsmackingly-terrible decor choices. Unlike most people, however, Holland decided to share the tragedies. She started an Instagram called Please Hate These Things, mostly to make her friends laugh. However, though she didn’t expect it to come to much, the ‘Gram caught on, big time.

“Most of or all the photos are ones people message me. I started getting all of these followers saying, ‘I also hate this.’ It just kept going. [Bad design is] a lack of communication between the designer and owner. As a designer, people hire you to have an opinion. I think a lot of younger designers don’t have the confidence to go in and say, ‘No, that’s not the right look.'” – Dina Holland to Architectural Digest

Holland worried she wouldn’t find enough material to keep the Instagram going. She was very much mistaken. And as tragic as the photos are, Holland’s captions and the comments of her readers are far-and-away the best part. I hope you get as big a kick out of @pleasehatethesethings as I have!

You can find all this and more on Instagram.