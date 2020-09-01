My OBT

Sarah Brueck Williams, Rainbow House, Worcester Common, Worcester, MA

From small suncatchers and stickers to major installations, stained glass artist Sarah Brueck Williams’s work makes a big impression. Shortly after she crafted the wonderful Rainbow House above for Worcester’s POW! WOW! Worcester Festival, some dummy vandalized it, meaning it had to be taken down. Williams was amazingly zen about the whole thing.

“I felt privileged that someone helped me obtain the materials to make the house a reality in the first place. I expected something would happen eventually. I don’t think you could put a piece like this in any big city and not have something happen. The challenge is there. Honestly, I figured people would throw rocks at it. You know, like people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

“I’m getting more publicity because it was broken. I don’t want anyone to say, “That poor artist.” We knew it wouldn’t last forever.”

– Sarah Brueck Williams to Worcester Magazine

Williams grew up in a family full of artists and crafters. After dabbling in many arts and crafts, in 2006, a friend taught Williams to make a simple shape in stained glass, and she was hooked. She has been focused on glass work ever since. Like many of the artists I profile, she is inspired by nature and says she has spent her career trying to replicate those colors, textures, and shapes in glass. Williams hand makes all her pieces using the traditional copper foiled stained glass process, but she also does something I never thought of. She has beautiful, brighly-colored, holographic stickers made of her stained glass piece, making them accessible to truly everyone!

You can see all of Sarah Brueck Williams’s beautiful stained glass work on her website, on Instagram, and in her Etsy shop.

* * * UPDATE: THIS PIECE IS SOLD * * I did a fun thing!!! I've been working on this idea for a few months now and finally had a little time to make it happen – I'm pretty excited about the results! So I LOVE bioluminescent creatures!! From catching fireflies as a kid to seeing glowing jellyfish from a dock in the Bahamas to the flashing sea walnuts while kayaking in the estuaries in Rhode Island… Who doesn't love these awesome animals!?!?!? Firefly Squid live in coastal areas in Japan and I'm happy to say this animal is not on any endangered list! My glass piece is quite large at 16" but IRL this little guy only grows to about 3". These squid contribute both to the tourism and fishing industries in Japan as people enjoy seeing their glowing show and they can be netted at the end of their lives after spawning. I'm loving how this glowing piece came out and hope to make more bioluminescent creatures in the future. This one of a kind piece is listed for sale in my Etsy shop now (find the link in my profile). Thanks for looking, hope you like it! . . . . . . . . . . #stainedglass #glass #copperfoil #artglass #stainedglassart #maker #handmade #solder #etsy #etsyseller #etsyretailer #thisismyjob #modernstainedglass #originalpattern #copyrightedpattern #donotreproduce #squid #fireflysquid #bioluminescence #glowinthedark #animalsareawesome #hotaruika

Here's a mermaid scales panel I created way back in March. I was supposed to connect with the customer to deliver it but because of COVID-19 we never did get together. A few months went by and we finally met up and the piece went to its new home. Fast forward a few more months for her bathroom renovation to be completed and this guy is FINALLY in his actual intended home. I really love how it's framed by the window. Thanks so much to this lovely customer for entrusting this project to me and being so patient for the delivery! Photo provided by the customer . . . . . . . . #stainedglass #glass #copperfoil #artglass #stainedglassart #maker #handmade #solder #etsy #etsyseller #etsyretailer #thisismyjob #mermaid #modernstainedglass #originalpattern #copyrightedpattern #donotreproduce #panel #bathroomrenovation #privacy #fishscales

* * * UPDATE: THIS PIECE IS SOLD * * * I created a fun new animal piece – say hello to the Mola Mola!! This one-of-a-kind sunfish features surface paint, a 3-D pectoral fin and a bioluminescent surprise – it glows in the dark!!! Of course the Mola Mola in real life does not glow but I thought this was a fun addition 😉 On a RI beach about 15 years ago, the life guard paddled out on a surfboard to something in the water – we all saw a flash of a dorsal fin and thought it was shark but she knew all along it was a sunfish having a nice little sunbathing session! Since then I've been in love with these cute blob-like fish! This piece is available in my Etsy shop (link in profile). I could potentially make more in the future if you are interested. Tell me about your Mola Mola experience and thanks for looking! . . . . . . . . . . #stainedglass #glass #copperfoil #artglass #stainedglassart #maker #handmade #solder #etsy #etsyseller #etsyretailer #thisismyjob #sunfish #modernstainedglass #originalpattern #copyrightedpattern #donotreproduce #molamola #fish #bioluminescence #animalsareawesome

I don't know about you but I have always loved animals, especially the crazy ones! I've made my share of animal patterns from stained glass and am having fun translating those in holographic stickers! Pictured here are my Cuttlefish Weedy Sea Dragon, Narwhal and Axolotl stickers that are listed in my Etsy shop for sale (find the link in my IG profile). From now until Sunday (Aug 23, 12AM EST) you'll receive free shipping on any purchase of 2 or more stickers using the coupon code ANIMALSAREAWESOME Thanks for all the great feedback and pics of where you stick your stickers (I'll share some in my stories today) and thanks for looking! . . . . . . . . . . #stainedglass #glass #copperfoil #artglass #stainedglassart #maker #handmade #solder #etsy #etsyseller #etsyretailer #thisismyjob #modernstainedglass #originalpattern #copyrightedpattern #donotreproduce #animalsareawesome #weedyseadragon #axolotl #narwhal #cuttlefish #sticker #holographicsticker #stickercollector

Hi everyone! This morning I'll be trying something a little different… This stained glass piece will be auctioned here today! I've wanted to offer an auction and donate most of the selling price: the recipient will be the ACLU Foundation. The piece I'll be auctioning is a little weird, a lot of fun with a dash of science nerdiness! This piece is my version of the Kroyers Deep Sea Anglerfish, a super cool Sea Devil Anglerfish variety! This is a female, who normally grows to between 2.5' to almost 4' in length! They foster bacterial growth on their "lure" at the end of a bony growth that they use like a fishing pole. The bacteria is bioluminescent or glows in the dark to attract prey! If that wasn't cool enough the reproductive strategy is really amazing: the male Kroyers Sea Devil is tiny at around 8". This species of Anglerfish is rare enough that they can't risk running in to each other when the timing is just right for the female to reproduce Instead when they come in contact, the male will bite the female and over time will basically meld with the females circulatory system so all that remains are his lungs and reproductive organs! When she is mature she can just grab those male parts and fertilize her eggs. This is called Sexual Parasitism! My stained glass piece shows the little make just kinda stuck on there, along for the ride! Check out more images in my stories, including one that shows the glowing dots in the dark. HOW THE AUCTION WORKS: starts when I post this image and ending at 12 noon EST today. Starting price is $20. Please bid in $1 increments (so the first bid is $21). I will pay for domestic shipping. Highest bid by 12 noon EST will be declared the winner. I will DM to arrange payment. A donation of 80% of the winning bid will be made to the ACLU Foundation: The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States. Let me know if you have any questions! #stainedglass #anglerfish #auction

I've been thinking of bringing back the unicorn for a limited time – who's interested? The pattern needs a slight re-working but it will be generally the same. It measures 14" x 8" and will sell for $145 plus shipping. Comment if you'd be interested in purchasing your own unicornand if I do re-list it for pre-order, I'll DM you a coupon for a discount. I also want to thank you for all the orders keeping me busy while we're under stay-at-home orders. My state of Massachusetts is in the middle of a surge in coronavirus cases and am happy to stay home to keep everyone safe. I'm disappointed in those state leaders in other areas of the US that are prioritizing the economy over safety and allowing businesses to re-open. I know it's difficult, but just keep at it, we're making progress! You can do it!! . . . . . . . . . . #stainedglass #glass #copperfoil #artglass #stainedglassart #maker #handmade #solder #etsy #etsyseller #etsyretailer #thisismyjob #unicorn #glassunicorn #stainedglassunicorn #raimbow #roygbiv #rainbowunicorn #modernstainedglass #originalpattern #copyrightedpattern #donotreproduce

Hellloooo! Here's my first Weekly Special for 2017! I'm taking 2 items out of my personal collection for you – these are stained glass buntings soldered onto a ball chain with a black patina finish. ONLY THESE TWO ARE AVAILABLE and I won't be making any more. Piece #1 has 9 flags, measures 23.5" and is priced at $29 (reg priced at $35) Piece #2 has 7 flags, measures 27" and is priced at $34 (reg priced at $41) Includes 2 suction cups. Add $6 for S & H. If you would like either piece, comment claiming piece 1 or 2, and email me your mailing address to brueck.sarah@gmail.com (please email me ASAP) Thanks and happy new year!! #stainedglass #handmade #weeklyspecial #bunting #glassbunting #rainbow #roygbiv

An example of how amazing glass is, here's the same anglerfish piece in different light sources. If you saw my stories a week ago about the fruitful glass warehouse pick I was able to take advantage of 5 years ago, this glass was from there. I think the anglerfish is a great use of that glass! What do you think? You can pre-order your own custom anglerfish using this or some of the other fun glass sheets I have available, check out the link in my profile. Hope you're having a great week! . . . . . . . . . . #stainedglass #glass #copperfoil #artglass #maker #handmade #solder #etsy #etsyseller #etsyretailer #thisismyjob #modernstainedglass #originalpattern #copyrightedpattern #donotreproduce #anglerfish #angler #stainedglassanglerfish #stainedglassart

So after a week of working on this piece and sharing the process here on my Instagram posts, stories and in my highlights IT'S FINALLY DONE!!! Yayyy!! This piece was created for a custom order and will be sent to it's new home soon but if you would like information about ordering your own sun and moon piece, please message me for more information. Thanks everyone for the feedback, likes and comments!! It really means a lot to me!! . . . . . . . . . . #stainedglass #glass #copperfoil #artglass #maker #handmade #solder #etsy #etsyseller #etsyretailer #thisismyjob #modernstainedglass #originalpattern #copyrightedpattern #donotreproduce #sunandmoon #customorder #customstainedglass #sunandmoonstainedglass

Here's a new piece to help celebrate the week of World Smile Day as well as the 30th year of @worcesterhistoricalmuseum being located at 30 Elm St in Worcester. This piece featuring a smiley face (originally created by Harvey Ball in Worcester) is 12" x 18" and is a mini version of my #rainbowhousewoo (located on the Worcester City Hall Common) and will be for sale at the WHM this Sunday from 1-4. I'll be there doing a little stained glass demonstrating – you can also see some other #PowWowWorcester artists working on canvases that will be available to purchase. Free admission – see you there! . . . . . #stainedglass #maker #handmade #copperfoil #solder #smileyface #harveyball #worcester #worcesterma #worcestersmileyface #worcesterhistoricalmuseum #PowWowWorcester #powwowworcester2018 #rainbow #rainbowhouse #raimbowcircles #glasshouse @powwowworcester

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Glass Houses

  1. bcparkison
    September 1, 2020 at 7:54 am

    I love that the designs are so simple. Wind chime drops are great. Love the sound.

  2. janhaltn
    September 1, 2020 at 8:20 am

    YES, I also love all of them!! I would be happy to have them in my house. Happy to see that this art continues. Hal

  3. loisajay
    September 1, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Oh, that sun/moon piece is beautiful! And that beautiful house was vandalized….I will never understand why people have such a need to destroy things. But it was stunning, and the artist was amazingly gracious about the entire thing.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 1, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Every single piece is extraordinary. Wow. The glowing pieces are completely amazing. And I love that mermaid window so much. I don’t think I could have that same forgiving attitude if someone had smashed my art installation.

