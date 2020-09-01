Sarah Brueck Williams, Rainbow House, Worcester Common, Worcester, MA

From small suncatchers and stickers to major installations, stained glass artist Sarah Brueck Williams’s work makes a big impression. Shortly after she crafted the wonderful Rainbow House above for Worcester’s POW! WOW! Worcester Festival, some dummy vandalized it, meaning it had to be taken down. Williams was amazingly zen about the whole thing.

“I felt privileged that someone helped me obtain the materials to make the house a reality in the first place. I expected something would happen eventually. I don’t think you could put a piece like this in any big city and not have something happen. The challenge is there. Honestly, I figured people would throw rocks at it. You know, like people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. “I’m getting more publicity because it was broken. I don’t want anyone to say, “That poor artist.” We knew it wouldn’t last forever.” – Sarah Brueck Williams to Worcester Magazine

Williams grew up in a family full of artists and crafters. After dabbling in many arts and crafts, in 2006, a friend taught Williams to make a simple shape in stained glass, and she was hooked. She has been focused on glass work ever since. Like many of the artists I profile, she is inspired by nature and says she has spent her career trying to replicate those colors, textures, and shapes in glass. Williams hand makes all her pieces using the traditional copper foiled stained glass process, but she also does something I never thought of. She has beautiful, brighly-colored, holographic stickers made of her stained glass piece, making them accessible to truly everyone!

You can see all of Sarah Brueck Williams’s beautiful stained glass work on her website, on Instagram, and in her Etsy shop.