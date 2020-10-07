The Lightkeeper

Photo: Thomas Loof for Architectural Digest

Architect Lee Skolnick is best known for his magical ways of bringing light into spaces, so when he was hired to restore/renovate a historical townhouse in Greenwich Village, he knew just what he wanted to do. Together with San Francisco-based designer Steven Volpe, the pair turned the interior and back of the house into a light-filled, modern dream while preserving the 19th century brick facade. The results are truly gorgeous.

The modern take on mid-century modern furnishings kept the interiors from feeling too cold, and the glass back wall and soaring ceilings make the space feel airy and inviting. Even the modest, New York City-sized garden feels roomy. Of course, the addition of the second- and third-level terraces doubled the town house’s outdoor space, further bringing the outside in.

You can follow Skolnick Architecture and Studio Volpe on Instagram, and you can read more about the project on Architectural Digest‘s website.