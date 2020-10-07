The Lightkeeper

Architect Lee Skolnick is best known for his magical ways of bringing light into spaces, so when he was hired to restore/renovate a historical townhouse in Greenwich Village, he knew just what he wanted to do. Together with San Francisco-based designer Steven Volpe, the pair turned the interior and back of the house into a light-filled, modern dream while preserving the 19th century brick facade. The results are truly gorgeous.
The modern take on mid-century modern furnishings kept the interiors from feeling too cold, and the glass back wall and soaring ceilings make the space feel airy and inviting. Even the modest, New York City-sized garden feels roomy. Of course, the addition of the second- and third-level terraces doubled the town house’s outdoor space, further bringing the outside in.
You can follow Skolnick Architecture and Studio Volpe on Instagram, and you can read more about the project on Architectural Digest‘s website.
October 7, 2020 at 6:31 am
This is a very beautiful house. I might be able to afford .01% of the cost of this house. Love to look at it but I would be scared to touch anything in the house. So it is not for me and I will continue to live in my double wide mobile home. AKA trailer. Don’t live in a park, have my own land out in the woods. I am not sure if I want to know how much Lee Skolnick was paid and how much the total cost was to do this remake. Probably more than I will make in a lifetime, but I do enjoy looking at how the rich and famous live. Hal
October 7, 2020 at 7:00 am
That’s a real Tour de Force
October 7, 2020 at 8:01 am
Not being into modern I can still say I love all of the glass and natural light. The garden is really nice.
October 7, 2020 at 9:34 am
If they would allow me, I’d throw down a cot in the garden area and call it home.
