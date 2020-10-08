Etsomnia™ 286: Ruthless

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Two weeks ago, we lost my idol, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As only the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, RBG spent much of her career fighting for gender equality, and had a big hand in so many of the rights that women enjoy today. I wanted to use this week’s Etsomnia™ to pay tribute to our champion in as lighthearted a way as I could. Even though practically everyone confuses her dissent collar and her favorite collar, I still found a lot of wonderful stuff!
October 8, 2020 at 9:47 am
Seems during the years there have been female leaders. Joan of Arc is one of them. RBG was one of them. Yes, she did a lot for today’s females that they will probably never know or understand. In my 80 years on this planet, I have seen a lot of things change. I wonder at times if the Internet really is a good thing. I think the Internet has changed this world far more than anything else. Did it change it for better or worse can be debated? It sure has made my life a lot more interesting. No matter who replaces her they will have huge shoes to fill. Hal
October 8, 2020 at 1:35 pm
Like most new technologies, I think the internet has its good features and its bad ones (though I’m not entirely clear on what it has to do with women’s rights). I miss RBG already.
October 8, 2020 at 1:45 pm
My grief over her loss is still pretty raw so I am not sure I am in a good enough state of mind to deal with RBG depicted as a mutant chicken. I have enjoyed seeing all of the dissent collar and lace jabot tributes to her.
October 8, 2020 at 1:54 pm
I’m there, too, especially in light of Thomas and Alito taking a baseball bat to the Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. As if 2020 wasn’t rough enough, now I get to panic about losing federal recognition of my marriage. Believe me, I am not feeling glib or hopeful about any of this. I really struggled about whether or not to do an Etsomnia post about RBG, but finding things to laugh about is my best method of coping with the unthinkable. And boy, is there ever a lot of that right now. XO
