My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 286: Ruthless

by 4 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Two weeks ago, we lost my idol, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As only the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, RBG spent much of her career fighting for gender equality, and had a big hand in so many of the rights that women enjoy today. I wanted to use this week’s Etsomnia™ to pay tribute to our champion in as lighthearted a way as I could. Even though practically everyone confuses her dissent collar and her favorite collar, I still found a lot of wonderful stuff!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

RBG costume for your goose, complete with collar and gavel. Because Etsy.
One of my favorite RBG quotes on a beautiful mask! By JakyungokBoutique
Oh, brother.
This is fantastic! By Ideatrend
Does this look to anyone else like a voodoo doll?
So cute! Aren’t all babies born to dissent? By WhiteCrayonCreations
Cute from a middle-schooler. Less cute from an adult who expects to be paid.
What a magnificent quilled (actual) dissent collar! By QuantumArtistic
Just no.
Another favorite RBG quote. By RockWpapArt
Bless her heart.
How adorable! By LemonLoops
Sometimes, I just don’t know.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 286: Ruthless

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    October 8, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Seems during the years there have been female leaders. Joan of Arc is one of them. RBG was one of them. Yes, she did a lot for today’s females that they will probably never know or understand. In my 80 years on this planet, I have seen a lot of things change. I wonder at times if the Internet really is a good thing. I think the Internet has changed this world far more than anything else. Did it change it for better or worse can be debated? It sure has made my life a lot more interesting. No matter who replaces her they will have huge shoes to fill. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 8, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    My grief over her loss is still pretty raw so I am not sure I am in a good enough state of mind to deal with RBG depicted as a mutant chicken. I have enjoyed seeing all of the dissent collar and lace jabot tributes to her.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      October 8, 2020 at 1:54 pm

      I’m there, too, especially in light of Thomas and Alito taking a baseball bat to the Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. As if 2020 wasn’t rough enough, now I get to panic about losing federal recognition of my marriage. Believe me, I am not feeling glib or hopeful about any of this. I really struggled about whether or not to do an Etsomnia post about RBG, but finding things to laugh about is my best method of coping with the unthinkable. And boy, is there ever a lot of that right now. XO

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.