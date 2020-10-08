Etsomnia™ 286: Ruthless

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Two weeks ago, we lost my idol, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As only the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, RBG spent much of her career fighting for gender equality, and had a big hand in so many of the rights that women enjoy today. I wanted to use this week’s Etsomnia™ to pay tribute to our champion in as lighthearted a way as I could. Even though practically everyone confuses her dissent collar and her favorite collar, I still found a lot of wonderful stuff!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

RBG costume for your goose, complete with collar and gavel. Because Etsy.

One of my favorite RBG quotes on a beautiful mask! By JakyungokBoutique

Oh, brother.

This is fantastic! By Ideatrend

Does this look to anyone else like a voodoo doll?

So cute! Aren’t all babies born to dissent? By WhiteCrayonCreations

Cute from a middle-schooler. Less cute from an adult who expects to be paid.

What a magnificent quilled (actual) dissent collar! By QuantumArtistic

Just no.

Another favorite RBG quote. By RockWpapArt

Bless her heart.

How adorable! By LemonLoops

Sometimes, I just don’t know.