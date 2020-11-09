Byzantine Opulence

I have always found haute couture designer Andrew Gn’s gowns to be amazing, but his most recent collection is full of Byzantine-inspired masterpieces that make me long for a big budget and a fancy occasion. The designer is known for his couture designs made from high-end fabrics and opulent details like embroidery, beading, metallics, and jewels.
Gn’s heritage is Japanese and Chinese, and he trained in Paris, the U.K. and Milan, making him a true citizen of the world. Before striking out on his own, the fledgling designer served as assistant to M. Emmanuel Ungaro, from whom he learned many valuable fashion design lessons.
Gn’s dramatic, luxe designs have graced the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and many other worldwide fashion magazines.
You can see all of Andrew Gn’s glorious designs on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.
November 9, 2020 at 6:07 am
Gorgeous
November 9, 2020 at 10:29 am
They really are!
November 9, 2020 at 6:59 am
You’re right! These fabulous outfits need a big occasion and budget.
November 9, 2020 at 10:30 am
I’m usually pretty happy with our quiet, casual life, but I need someone to throw a ball, damnit!
November 9, 2020 at 10:43 am
We need a Zoom Ball
November 9, 2020 at 9:12 am
The fabrics are beautiful and the girls have really strong ear lobes. My goodness!
November 9, 2020 at 10:30 am
And necks! I can’t imagine keeping the jewelry on for more than a couple of minutes.
November 9, 2020 at 9:39 am
The Jewellry!! I wonder how heavy those earrings are?
November 9, 2020 at 10:33 am
I was thinking the same thing. In the eighties, I did wear some giant earrings, but they were all clip-ons. And they did hurt.
November 9, 2020 at 9:48 am
I couldn’t carry it off, but these dresses/fabrics are amazing.
November 9, 2020 at 10:33 am
So much fun to look at!
