Byzantine Opulence

Andrew Gn

I have always found haute couture designer Andrew Gn’s gowns to be amazing, but his most recent collection is full of Byzantine-inspired masterpieces that make me long for a big budget and a fancy occasion. The designer is known for his couture designs made from high-end fabrics and opulent details like embroidery, beading, metallics, and jewels.

Gn’s heritage is Japanese and Chinese, and he trained in Paris, the U.K. and Milan, making him a true citizen of the world. Before striking out on his own, the fledgling designer served as assistant to M. Emmanuel Ungaro, from whom he learned many valuable fashion design lessons.

Gn’s dramatic, luxe designs have graced the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and many other worldwide fashion magazines.

You can see all of Andrew Gn’s glorious designs on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.