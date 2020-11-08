Naturally Funny

My OBT

We all have that one friend… Photo by Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon

A few years ago, I posted about the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. I was reminded of them recently, but I wasn’t sure they would even hold them this year, since so many competitions have been cancelled. Luckily for us, here they are again, to brighten our day!

The four main contest categories are each sponsored. The categories are:

  • The Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land Category
  • The Spectrum Creatures in the Air Category
  • The ThinkTank Photo Junior Category
  • The Amazing Internet Portfolio Category
  • The Underwater Category
  • The Video Clip Category

There were more than seven thousand entries for the 2020 competition. This year’s overall winner was Mark Fitzpatrick’s photo, ‘Terry the Turtle flipping the bird,’ which he took while swimming with the turtles in Queensland, Australia.

You can see all of the brilliant Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards pictures on the contest’s website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

Presenting… The 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year… . Mark Fitzpatrick @_markfitz wins this years competition with this fantastic image of Terry the Turtle. Is he sending us a message? We will leave the interpretations to you, but it is a fitting winner and so huge congratulations to our Mark. . Thank you to all that took part, and all that follow us and the conservation message that we try to get out. As we keep saying, a little bit of an effort is better than none at all. We share the planet with many other creatures and we are tying to make sure future generations get the same opportunity. Thank you to all that have the same values. . The next competition opens March 1st 2021! See you all then! . @affinitybyserif @nikonuknordic @amazinginternet @alexwalkerserian @thinktankphoto @spectrumlab @pj_hicks @sullamphoto #comedywildlife

A post shared by Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards (@comedywildlifephoto) on

5 thoughts on “Naturally Funny

  1. Sheree
    November 8, 2020 at 7:43 am

    These are all so wonderful

  2. Michele
    November 8, 2020 at 7:59 am

    Thanks for my morning belly laugh. I laughed so hard that I snorted!

  3. janhaltn
    November 8, 2020 at 9:13 am

    What a great way to start the day. I will have a smile for the rest of the day. Fun stuff — Hal

  5. bcparkison
    November 8, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Love these. Being in the right place at the right time. Perfect.

