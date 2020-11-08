Naturally Funny

A few years ago, I posted about the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. I was reminded of them recently, but I wasn’t sure they would even hold them this year, since so many competitions have been cancelled. Luckily for us, here they are again, to brighten our day!
The four main contest categories are each sponsored. The categories are:
- The Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land Category
- The Spectrum Creatures in the Air Category
- The ThinkTank Photo Junior Category
- The Amazing Internet Portfolio Category
- The Underwater Category
- The Video Clip Category
There were more than seven thousand entries for the 2020 competition. This year’s overall winner was Mark Fitzpatrick’s photo, ‘Terry the Turtle flipping the bird,’ which he took while swimming with the turtles in Queensland, Australia.
You can see all of the brilliant Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards pictures on the contest’s website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
November 8, 2020 at 7:43 am
These are all so wonderful
LikeLike
November 8, 2020 at 7:59 am
Thanks for my morning belly laugh. I laughed so hard that I snorted!
LikeLike
November 8, 2020 at 9:13 am
What a great way to start the day. I will have a smile for the rest of the day. Fun stuff — Hal
LikeLike
November 8, 2020 at 10:13 am
great pictures 😉
LikeLike
November 8, 2020 at 10:27 am
Love these. Being in the right place at the right time. Perfect.
LikeLike