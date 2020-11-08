Naturally Funny

We all have that one friend… Photo by Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon

A few years ago, I posted about the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. I was reminded of them recently, but I wasn’t sure they would even hold them this year, since so many competitions have been cancelled. Luckily for us, here they are again, to brighten our day!

The four main contest categories are each sponsored. The categories are:

The Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land Category

The Spectrum Creatures in the Air Category

The ThinkTank Photo Junior Category

The Amazing Internet Portfolio Category

The Underwater Category

The Video Clip Category

There were more than seven thousand entries for the 2020 competition. This year’s overall winner was Mark Fitzpatrick’s photo, ‘Terry the Turtle flipping the bird,’ which he took while swimming with the turtles in Queensland, Australia.

You can see all of the brilliant Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards pictures on the contest’s website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.