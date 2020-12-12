Pet Comedy

Photo: Elke Vogelsang

Happy Saturday! Today, we’re looking at the Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards. I blogged about the competition in 2017, but there have been some great photos submitted since then. With all of us pet owners spending more time with our little buddies this year, I thought it was time for an update.

“What is it about dogs that makes us love them so much? They please us. They are great fun, gorgeous to look at, charming and cuddly. They are loyal, protective, cheerful and altogether great company. Dogs give you all their attention. A recent study found that dog owners tend to be less lonely, less fearful and more extrovert than people without dogs.” – Elke Vogelsang, 2020 Overall Winner

I think it’s one of the more loveable photo competitions out there. Since it’s about people’s pets, there’s clearly a lot of love and good humor that goes into the entries. Photographers pay a nominal fee to enter, and all money raised goes to charity. Unlike last Thursday’s post, there are no costumes or props allowed; just pure animal fun. The competition is run by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, who are also responsible for the fantastic Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

You can see all the funny pet photographs on the Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

