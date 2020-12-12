My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Pet Comedy

by 12 Comments

Photo: Elke Vogelsang

Happy Saturday! Today, we’re looking at the Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards. I blogged about the competition in 2017, but there have been some great photos submitted since then. With all of us pet owners spending more time with our little buddies this year, I thought it was time for an update.

“What is it about dogs that makes us love them so much? They please us. They are great fun, gorgeous to look at, charming and cuddly. They are loyal, protective, cheerful and altogether great company. Dogs give you all their attention. A recent study found that dog owners tend to be less lonely, less fearful and more extrovert than people without dogs.”

– Elke Vogelsang, 2020 Overall Winner

I think it’s one of the more loveable photo competitions out there. Since it’s about people’s pets, there’s clearly a lot of love and good humor that goes into the entries. Photographers pay a nominal fee to enter, and all money raised goes to charity. Unlike last Thursday’s post, there are no costumes or props allowed; just pure animal fun. The competition is run by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, who are also responsible for the fantastic Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

You can see all the funny pet photographs on the Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

And as a reminder, the Buying a Home in NYC webinar I told you about last week is happening today, so if you haven’t signed up yet, please see the details here, and tell them Donna sent you. Thanks!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “Pet Comedy

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    December 12, 2020 at 7:48 am

    I wouild vote for Basil! All fun photos though!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    December 12, 2020 at 10:03 am

    All of them got me up and going this morning. Because of the teeth, I wonder what type of animal is “Drama Queen”? Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. lois
    December 12, 2020 at 10:35 am

    These are hilarious!! Rock on, Edmund!! And don’t worry–the Guard Dog will protect you! hahaha!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.