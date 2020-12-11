Anti-Photorealism

Phil Heckels/Hercule Van Wolfwinkle

Today, we’re looking at the hilarious art by a non-artist. Phil Heckels, who goes by the nom de plume Hercule Van Wolfwinkle. Heckels (so much easier to type than Van Wolfwinkle), draws adorably-bad pet portraits to raise money for charity. A few months ago, he got the idea to offer to draw a portrait of the pets of anyone who donated to Turning Tides, a U.K.-based charity working to end homelessness. The offer soon caught on, and the “artist” has raised thousands of dollars for the grateful organization.

“The requests for portraits have gone through the roof. I have no way of counting the messages in my Facebook inbox, but I think there must be approximately 2,000, maybe more. I have had to slow down the output a little over these couple of days due to all the media commitments taking up time, but hopefully, people will bear with me and I hope to be back to drawing three to five portraits per day, which has probably been about my average.” – Hercule Van Wolfwinkle

You can see all of the nutty, adorable pet portraits by Phil Heckels/Hercule Van Wolfwinkle on Facebook and on his Just Giving page. And you can check out Turning Tides on their website.