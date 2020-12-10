My OBT

Buying a Home in NYC

Photo: KJarrett

Greetings, lovelies! If you’ve been following my ramblings over the last few months, you know I have made a (drastic) career change. I’ve just joined the firm of Cooper & Cooper, and I am headed out into the wilds of Manhattan (and Brooklyn and Queens) to do real estate rentals and sales! C&C is a great group of people, and I feel really lucky to be joining the team.

I wanted to share with you a free 1-hour webinar on Buying a Home in NYC that Cooper & Cooper is offering this Saturday, December 12th. Registration begins at 12:45 PM New York time, and the program begins at 1. If you (or anyone you know) would be interested, please RSVP on the Cooper & Cooper website and use the promo code DK1220. You will receive a confirmation email with login instructions.

Thanks very much for your support! Wish me luck…

Donna

8 thoughts on "Buying a Home in NYC

  1. Lisa DeCaro
    December 10, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Have a great time, Love! I don’t think you’ll need luck – you love houses, people, and NYC. You’ll ROCK it!

  2. Elizabeth
    December 10, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    You’re going to be amazing!

  3. lois
    December 10, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Congratulations to you, Donna! You will be fabulous!!

