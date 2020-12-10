Etsomnia™ 293: Festive Pets

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The meme above was posted by a friend this week, and it got me wondering about the pet holiday clothes on our favorite shopping website. As usual, Etsy didn’t disappoint!

Not a creature was stirring, not even – yikes, is that a RAT?

It’s okay. Cats are notoriously forgiving… Just kidding. You’d better hide.

The eyes kind of say it all… He doesn’t realize it could be worse.

What, no lipstick?

UNACCEPTABLE

Etsy, for all your holiday chicken hat needs.

I feel like this should come with two pairs of these.

Nothing to see here. Just a “festive” holiday Coronavirus costume.

GET IT OFF ME!

During this remote shopping holiday season, don’t forget to tip your UPS drivers!

Ugly Etsy clothes, not just for people anymore!

Dress it up however you want. It’s still a pig.