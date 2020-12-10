Etsomnia™ 293: Festive Pets

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
The meme above was posted by a friend this week, and it got me wondering about the pet holiday clothes on our favorite shopping website. As usual, Etsy didn’t disappoint!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
December 10, 2020 at 8:55 am
I feel I should apologize to some of the poor creatures because I roared with laughter at some of the outfits. The UPS pug really got me. I have no idea how … or why the animals stayed still to be photographed.
December 10, 2020 at 9:42 am
I know what you mean about feeling guilty. I k ow animals deserve better, but they look so funny!
December 10, 2020 at 8:58 am
All those animals look quite miserable and with good reasons!
December 10, 2020 at 9:43 am
Poor darlings.
