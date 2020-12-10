My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 293: Festive Pets

by 4 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The meme above was posted by a friend this week, and it got me wondering about the pet holiday clothes on our favorite shopping website. As usual, Etsy didn’t disappoint!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Not a creature was stirring, not even – yikes, is that a RAT?
It’s okay. Cats are notoriously forgiving… Just kidding. You’d better hide.
The eyes kind of say it all… He doesn’t realize it could be worse.
What, no lipstick?
UNACCEPTABLE
Etsy, for all your holiday chicken hat needs.
I feel like this should come with two pairs of these.
Nothing to see here. Just a “festive” holiday Coronavirus costume.
GET IT OFF ME!
During this remote shopping holiday season, don’t forget to tip your UPS drivers!
Ugly Etsy clothes, not just for people anymore!
Dress it up however you want. It’s still a pig.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 293: Festive Pets

Leave a comment

  1. Michele
    December 10, 2020 at 8:55 am

    I feel I should apologize to some of the poor creatures because I roared with laughter at some of the outfits. The UPS pug really got me. I have no idea how … or why the animals stayed still to be photographed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. StellaKate Blue
    December 10, 2020 at 8:58 am

    All those animals look quite miserable and with good reasons!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.