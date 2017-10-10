Pet Comedians

I’m thrilled to introduce to you a new photography contest, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards. Organized by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam of Comedy Wildlife 2017 fame, this photo contest supports the Born Free Foundation, which works to save endangered species.

Anyone can enter, so keep an eye out for next year’s competition, which will start receiving entries in March 2018. Enjoy!

You can see all of the fantastic entries on the Comedy Pet Photography website.