Pet Comedians

I’m thrilled to introduce to you a new photography contest, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards. Organized by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam of Comedy Wildlife 2017 fame, this photo contest supports the Born Free Foundation, which works to save endangered species.
Anyone can enter, so keep an eye out for next year’s competition, which will start receiving entries in March 2018. Enjoy!
You can see all of the fantastic entries on the Comedy Pet Photography website.
October 10, 2017 at 7:02 am
Smiling at these animals is a great way to start the day.
October 10, 2017 at 9:06 am
For me, too!
October 10, 2017 at 8:40 am
Wonderful photos, Donna 🙂
October 10, 2017 at 9:06 am
There are some very talented people out there!
October 10, 2017 at 9:11 am
These are all so great–especially the horses! N.
October 10, 2017 at 11:53 am
The horses are hysterical!
October 10, 2017 at 12:10 pm
These are wonderful! Thank you for the smiles!
