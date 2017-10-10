My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Pet Comedians

by 7 Comments

pet

Connie Fore

I’m thrilled to introduce to you a new photography contest, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards. Organized by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam of Comedy Wildlife 2017 fame, this photo contest supports the Born Free Foundation, which works to save endangered species.

Anyone can enter, so keep an eye out for next year’s competition, which will start receiving entries in March 2018. Enjoy!

You can see all of the fantastic entries on the Comedy Pet Photography website.

Grand prize winner by Nando Harmsen

Annie McMillan

Jim Zuckerman

Heather Ross

John Banas

Simon DeKnock

Peggy VanSickle

Morgan Rymerson

Ariel Berry

Andreas Ettl

Sandy Scott

Esra Tatar

Georgie Bain

Heather Ross

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Pet Comedians

  1. StellaKate Blue
    October 10, 2017 at 7:02 am

    Smiling at these animals is a great way to start the day.

  2. IreneDesign2011
    October 10, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Wonderful photos, Donna 🙂

  3. memadtwo
    October 10, 2017 at 9:11 am

    These are all so great–especially the horses! N.

  4. Penny Wilson Writes
    October 10, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    These are wonderful! Thank you for the smiles!

