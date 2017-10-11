My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Universal Appeal

by 2 Comments

martina

Martina Bradach

When I first caught sight of the stunning mixed-media jewelry by artist Martina Bradach, I got positively tingly. There’s such a power and a masterful balance in her work, I am powerless to resist it. Handcrafted of wood, leather, minerals, brass, and the occasional perfectly-placed pearl, her work is really different from anything I’ve ever seen. Bradach says she takes her inspiration from nature and the universe. I’d love to see things the way she does.

You can follow Bradach on her website and in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Martina Bradach, used with permission.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Universal Appeal

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 11, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    You already know that I am going to love these pieces because I like geometric shapes and organic materials. The grain in the wood is used for maximum impact too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s