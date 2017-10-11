Universal Appeal

Martina Bradach
When I first caught sight of the stunning mixed-media jewelry by artist Martina Bradach, I got positively tingly. There’s such a power and a masterful balance in her work, I am powerless to resist it. Handcrafted of wood, leather, minerals, brass, and the occasional perfectly-placed pearl, her work is really different from anything I’ve ever seen. Bradach says she takes her inspiration from nature and the universe. I’d love to see things the way she does.
You can follow Bradach on her website and in her Etsy shop.
All images property of Martina Bradach, used with permission.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
October 11, 2017 at 1:02 pm
You already know that I am going to love these pieces because I like geometric shapes and organic materials. The grain in the wood is used for maximum impact too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2017 at 2:56 pm
Yep! All the same reasons I love them! My only difficulty is in choosing which one will be mine…
LikeLiked by 1 person