Universal Appeal

When I first caught sight of the stunning mixed-media jewelry by artist Martina Bradach, I got positively tingly. There’s such a power and a masterful balance in her work, I am powerless to resist it. Handcrafted of wood, leather, minerals, brass, and the occasional perfectly-placed pearl, her work is really different from anything I’ve ever seen. Bradach says she takes her inspiration from nature and the universe. I’d love to see things the way she does.

You can follow Bradach on her website and in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Martina Bradach, used with permission.