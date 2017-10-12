Etsomnia™ 157: Lights Are On (But No One’s Home)

This “boudoir” lamp finial looks more like it belongs in your nightstand than on it.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Like all interior design elements, I am a bit obsessed with lighting. I really feel that a room’s lighting can make or break a design, so today’s exploration of Etsy’s lighting offerings is especially fun for me. From the magnificently modern to the brilliantly blingy to the weirdly wonderful to the wonderfully weird, I’m pleased to report that there’s a lot to love this week!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
October 12, 2017 at 11:44 am
Oh too funny. I’m never on etsy, and normally a post like this from anyone else would get an immediate delete. But not when it’s you. I look at all of your etsy posts just to read your comment about each item. Thanks for the morning wake-up chuckle Donna. You get me every time 🙂
Alison
LikeLike
October 12, 2017 at 1:16 pm
Thank you! That’s really great to hear. You’ve made my day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 1:01 pm
Omg – haha – etsomnia! I particularly love the little mannequins with lightbulb heads.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 1:17 pm
I kind of love them and hate them at the same time. Glad you enjoyed the post!
LikeLike
October 12, 2017 at 1:26 pm
I completely love that wooden ring light. I have never seen anything like it. My father-in-law is a train nut and would love that train light but a) my mother-in-law would never OK it and b) I don’t have that kind of budget. I am curious about how much was being charged for those cranberry glass vintage lamps because we had a Bohemian paraffin lamp just like that when I was a kid. We had paraffin lamps everywhere because of frequent power outages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 2:37 pm
I think they were about $25 each. I love that ring light, too! Not sure how well it would give off light, but it sure is cool!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 3:01 pm
That makes me feel better about all of the lamps we got rid off then. No lost fortunes to worry about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 3:04 pm
Nope. Antiques Road Show isn’t looking for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 4:12 pm
I once went along to Antiques Roadshow (original U.K. version) and had a little dish valued at not very much. The expert added that, had we the larger sized dish, it was worth hundreds. We used to have the larger dish. Our cats had smashed it. Sigh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 6:06 pm
Cats are such assholes. Love ’em anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm
I refer to our two cats as “the catholes” from time to time for just that reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm
Hahaha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 4:41 pm
Not much to tempt me there, and I agree poor ferret. Thanks you for fun post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 6:07 pm
Thank you! I’m printing up Save the Ferret tshirts…
LikeLike
October 12, 2017 at 4:47 pm
OMG these are either hysterical, adorable or – yes, I’m worried about the ferret too. I’m actually a little tempted by the thing that will talk to me in my sleep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 6:07 pm
It is really interesting, I’m just pretty sure it would tell you to do bad things.
LikeLike
October 12, 2017 at 6:35 pm
I believe that everyone in my extended family had similar bongs, I mean, hurricane lamps!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 8:17 pm
I had a small white one growing up. I smashed it when I was 8 or so in the hopes that its replacement would be better. It wasn’t.
LikeLike
October 12, 2017 at 6:38 pm
That spider is no friend of the designer if it was treated in this manner!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 12, 2017 at 8:17 pm
True story!
LikeLike