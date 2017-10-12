My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 157: Lights Are On (But No One’s Home)

by 20 Comments

This “boudoir” lamp finial looks more like it belongs in your nightstand than on it.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Like all interior design elements, I am a bit obsessed with lighting. I really feel that a room’s lighting can make or break a design, so today’s exploration of Etsy’s lighting offerings is especially fun for me. From the magnificently modern to the brilliantly blingy to the weirdly wonderful to the wonderfully weird, I’m pleased to report that there’s a lot to love this week!

Nutty, sure, but it could be worse

While I don’t think I want to go to sleep thinking of war, they’re undeniably well done. By UrbanoRodriguez

lamp 1

This really would be the perfect way to hide a bong in plain sight.

Shockingly expensive, but utterly awesome. By Luxuryvintageinterio

Panther + glass flowers = Etsy-level WTF

Materials from item description: Porcelain Doll Head, Yellow Thing, Pink Lace, Spider Friend, Lamp Guts

I don’t know where it belongs, but I’m nonetheless wowed by this Marie Antoinette lamp. By MarionCalmelLampes

While it is kind of fascinating, it also looks like it would talk to you in your sleep.

You’ll never guess how to turn these lamps on…

What’s better than one flamingo lamp? Two, of course! By ThriftyBitchVintage

I get kitsch, but enough is enough!

What? Why?

Amazingly minimal while still feeling warm and organic. I wouldn’t have thought it possible! By TheElray

A little nutty? Sure. Love it, though. By MunstreGlow

Let’s hope fugly chic never catches on.

Is it awesome or is it awful? No, seriously. I truly don’t know. By VintageByThePound

Amazing 3-D illusion lamp! By Zinteh

I’m not going to lie. I’m a bit concerned about what’s happening to that ferret.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

20 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 157: Lights Are On (But No One’s Home)

Leave a comment

  1. Alison and Don
    October 12, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Oh too funny. I’m never on etsy, and normally a post like this from anyone else would get an immediate delete. But not when it’s you. I look at all of your etsy posts just to read your comment about each item. Thanks for the morning wake-up chuckle Donna. You get me every time 🙂
    Alison

    Like

    Reply
  2. Aubrie
    October 12, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Omg – haha – etsomnia! I particularly love the little mannequins with lightbulb heads.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 12, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    I completely love that wooden ring light. I have never seen anything like it. My father-in-law is a train nut and would love that train light but a) my mother-in-law would never OK it and b) I don’t have that kind of budget. I am curious about how much was being charged for those cranberry glass vintage lamps because we had a Bohemian paraffin lamp just like that when I was a kid. We had paraffin lamps everywhere because of frequent power outages.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Barbara
    October 12, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Not much to tempt me there, and I agree poor ferret. Thanks you for fun post.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Skyscapes for the Soul
    October 12, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    OMG these are either hysterical, adorable or – yes, I’m worried about the ferret too. I’m actually a little tempted by the thing that will talk to me in my sleep.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. StellaKate Blue
    October 12, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    I believe that everyone in my extended family had similar bongs, I mean, hurricane lamps!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Diane
    October 12, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    That spider is no friend of the designer if it was treated in this manner!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

