Forever Dylan

Today, I want to salute one of the great poets of our time, Bob Dylan. In 2016, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” Not just known for his writing, Dylan’s voice also made a big impression on the world:

“His young voice was once compared to a “cow stuck in an electric fence,” and now in his 70s, “ Dylan’s voice has been in ruins during many of his recent concerts, somewhere between Howlin’ Wolf’s growl and a tubercular wheeze,” as the Chicago Tribune’s Greg Kot wrote recently.” –Open Culture

Today, I bring to you the complete Bob Dylan playlist. Spotify user Samuel Huxley Cohen compiled all 763 of Dylan’s recordings back-to-back in chronological order. So set aside 55 hours of listening time. Here he comes!