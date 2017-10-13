My OBT

Today, I want to salute one of the great poets of our time, Bob Dylan. In 2016, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” Not just known for his writing, Dylan’s voice also made a big impression on the world:

“His young voice was once compared to a “cow stuck in an electric fence,” and now in his 70s, “ Dylan’s voice has been in ruins during many of his recent concerts, somewhere between Howlin’ Wolf’s growl and a tubercular wheeze,” as the Chicago Tribune’s Greg Kot wrote recently.” –Open Culture

Today, I bring to you the complete Bob Dylan playlist. Spotify user Samuel Huxley Cohen compiled all 763 of Dylan’s recordings back-to-back in chronological order. So set aside 55 hours of listening time. Here he comes!

Listen here on Spotify.

  1. joanna • ARTbyJWP
    October 13, 2017 at 6:18 am

    I agree with you… Forever Dylan!!! Amazing effort to gather all these recordings!!! Thank you for sharing!!!

  2. Gillian C Bruce -Tangible Imaginings
    October 13, 2017 at 6:30 am

    Wow! When I saw your intro on my feed, I thought I would skip it because poetry isn’t really my bag, man. (Hippy talk). When I saw it was Dylan well, that changes everything! I was just saying last night how I believe he is one of the most powerful poets ever and when he is gone, there will never be another like him. Now to find 55 hours when I am willing to sit still…..

