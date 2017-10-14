Message in a Bottle

Nothing makes me happier than the combining of some of my greatest loves, and these glorious aquatic-themed glass pieces by Anchor Bend Glassworks tick a lot of boxes for me. Best friends since childhood, glassblowers Michael Richardson, Justin Tarducci, and Tim Underwood create pieces that are gorgeously balanced and organic-feeling. And they’re not just talented – these guys are all about supporting their community. In addition to their numerous fundraising efforts, the Rhode Island navives host an annual open studio day, typically in early December, where visitors can watch glassblowing demonstrations and lectures, tour the studio, and even take a mini lesson while making their own ornament or paperweight, all for free!

You can follow the trio on their website, and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. And check out their YouTube channel, too!

All images property of Anchor Bend Glassworks.