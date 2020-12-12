Creative Juice #220

I’m so thrilled! Fellow blogger (and virtual friend) Andrea Huelsenbeck of ARHtistic License did an entire post about My One Beautiful Thing! If you don’t already follow her, I strongly recommend you go check her out. Like me, she is interested in all things creative. and her Creative Juice Friday posts include loads of wonderful links. Thank you, Andrea, for the feature!
One of my favorite blogs, which I visit almost every day, is MyOBT, which stands for “one beautiful thing.” Donna’s mission is to post one beautiful thing every day, and she succeeds, although sometimes the post might be more funny than beautiful. (But I always appreciate a laugh—don’t you?) If you follow Creative Juice every Friday, you know it almost always contains a post from MyOBT. I try not to post more than one article from any one blog on a single Friday, but in Donna’s case I sometimes have to make an exception, because her output of beauty is just so vast and I want to share it all. In fact, if you love her posts, too, you should follow her blog yourself so you don’t miss a single one. If you need more convincing, today’s CJ features a dozen wonderful posts from MyOBT.
December 12, 2020 at 11:28 am
Always adds to me day…..mostly a good day…..once in ablue moon…not so…but I do love My OBT.
December 12, 2020 at 11:31 am
Beverly, you’re so good to me!
December 12, 2020 at 11:53 am
Friends these days are few and far between. Christmas wishes to you and your family
December 12, 2020 at 5:25 pm
Thank you, my dear! The same to you and yours!
December 12, 2020 at 11:31 am
This is how I found your wonderful blog! Thanks, Andrea!
December 12, 2020 at 5:24 pm
See? Andrea’s the best!
December 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm
I don’t know how you do it, Donna–but I look forward to your posts every single day!
December 12, 2020 at 5:26 pm
You’re so kind, Lois!
December 12, 2020 at 7:16 pm
I’m following her now. Thanks for the tip!
