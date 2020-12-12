My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Creative Juice #220

by 9 Comments

I’m so thrilled! Fellow blogger (and virtual friend) Andrea Huelsenbeck of ARHtistic License did an entire post about My One Beautiful Thing! If you don’t already follow her, I strongly recommend you go check her out. Like me, she is interested in all things creative. and her Creative Juice Friday posts include loads of wonderful links. Thank you, Andrea, for the feature!

ARHtistic License

One of my favorite blogs, which I visit almost every day, is MyOBT, which stands for “one beautiful thing.” Donna’s mission is to post one beautiful thing every day, and she succeeds, although sometimes the post might be more funny than beautiful. (But I always appreciate a laugh—don’t you?) If you follow Creative Juice every Friday, you know it almost always contains a post from MyOBT. I try not to post more than one article from any one blog on a single Friday, but in Donna’s case I sometimes have to make an exception, because her output of beauty is just so vast and I want to share it all. In fact, if you love her posts, too, you should follow her blog yourself so you don’t miss a single one. If you need more convincing, today’s CJ features a dozen wonderful posts from MyOBT.

View original post 74 more words

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Creative Juice #220

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    December 12, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Always adds to me day…..mostly a good day…..once in ablue moon…not so…but I do love My OBT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. BACK ROADS AND OTHER STORIES
    December 12, 2020 at 11:31 am

    This is how I found your wonderful blog! Thanks, Andrea!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. lois
    December 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    I don’t know how you do it, Donna–but I look forward to your posts every single day!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. StellaKate Blue
    December 12, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    I’m following her now. Thanks for the tip!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.