My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Wunderkind

Evan Sharma

At the age of 10, an age when my interests changed about every five minutes, Evan Sharma was taken to the Louvre Museum, and something clicked.

“What really struck me about the paintings was not the images themselves, but how they made me feel. When I returned home, I started painting non-stop.”

– Evan Sharma

When he got home to Ontario, Canada, Sharma began painting on paper, cardboard, shipping boxes, any flat surface that he could get his hands on. All that practice paid off. By the time he was 13, the young artist’s paintings were selling from New York to Dubai, and fetching prices in the tens of thousands of dollars. He calls his unique style “vibrant impressionism.” His bold, colorful work has been compared to that of greats like Basquiat, Picasso, and Matisse.

You can see all of Evan Sharma’s work on his website and on Instagram and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    December 13, 2020 at 8:29 am

    I am happy that he is selling his pictures. Hal

  2. Sheree
    December 13, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Blimey! Child prodigy indeed

