Spirit in the Wood

Sometimes, it happens that I come across an artist whose work I admire, but I can’t discover anything about the person who created it. Since today’s artist’s Instagram feed was all in Russian, I assumed today would be one of those days. But when I did a Google search for Beluginsam, I realized he was half of an Etsy-selling duo, FreeInTree about whom I wrote in 2017. It turns out these magnificent wood sculptures are by artist Sam Belugin.
Belugin is the son and the grandson of professional carpenters, and his mother was an artist. He grew up around creative people, making art since he was very small. His whole life, Belugin favored working with wood because of its smell and texture and connection to nature. When he was a child, Sam believed that each piece of wood had its own spirit, and his sculpture reflects that belief.
You can see all of Sam Belugin’s wonderful wooden sculptures on Instagram.
December 14, 2020 at 8:22 am
These are incredibly beautiful! Thanks for sharing!
December 14, 2020 at 9:25 am
They honestly just blew me away!
December 14, 2020 at 8:29 am
Stunning! I love the two fox sculptures.
December 14, 2020 at 9:25 am
I’m having a hard time picking a favorite, but the foxes are high on the list!
December 14, 2020 at 9:08 am
such personality in wood! Im glad he showed one in the raw. Beautiful..I just want to hold one. they must feel really nice.
December 14, 2020 at 9:26 am
I was thinking that, too!
December 14, 2020 at 9:10 am
Donna, you find such magnificent art and artists to share, Thank you for every bit of it! I’d like to point you toward Lisa and Jacob Hodsdon, makers of Kokeshi with a modern twist. Their story and their art are share-worthy. Lovely interesting people. https://www.hodsdonkokeshi.com/about
December 14, 2020 at 9:27 am
Oh, boy! Thank you! I love referrals!
December 14, 2020 at 9:21 am
What a talent!
December 14, 2020 at 9:30 am
Indeed!
