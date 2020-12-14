Spirit in the Wood

Sam Belugin

Sometimes, it happens that I come across an artist whose work I admire, but I can’t discover anything about the person who created it. Since today’s artist’s Instagram feed was all in Russian, I assumed today would be one of those days. But when I did a Google search for Beluginsam, I realized he was half of an Etsy-selling duo, FreeInTree about whom I wrote in 2017. It turns out these magnificent wood sculptures are by artist Sam Belugin.

Belugin is the son and the grandson of professional carpenters, and his mother was an artist. He grew up around creative people, making art since he was very small. His whole life, Belugin favored working with wood because of its smell and texture and connection to nature. When he was a child, Sam believed that each piece of wood had its own spirit, and his sculpture reflects that belief.

You can see all of Sam Belugin’s wonderful wooden sculptures on Instagram.