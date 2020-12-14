My OBT

Spirit in the Wood

Sam Belugin

Sometimes, it happens that I come across an artist whose work I admire, but I can’t discover anything about the person who created it. Since today’s artist’s Instagram feed was all in Russian, I assumed today would be one of those days. But when I did a Google search for Beluginsam, I realized he was half of an Etsy-selling duo, FreeInTree about whom I wrote in 2017. It turns out these magnificent wood sculptures are by artist Sam Belugin.

Belugin is the son and the grandson of professional carpenters, and his mother was an artist. He grew up around creative people, making art since he was very small. His whole life, Belugin favored working with wood because of its smell and texture and connection to nature. When he was a child, Sam believed that each piece of wood had its own spirit, and his sculpture reflects that belief.

You can see all of Sam Belugin’s wonderful wooden sculptures on Instagram.

10 thoughts on “Spirit in the Wood

  1. BACK ROADS AND OTHER STORIES
    December 14, 2020 at 8:22 am

    These are incredibly beautiful! Thanks for sharing!

  2. Michele
    December 14, 2020 at 8:29 am

    Stunning! I love the two fox sculptures.

  3. bcparkison
    December 14, 2020 at 9:08 am

    such personality in wood! Im glad he showed one in the raw. Beautiful..I just want to hold one. they must feel really nice.

  4. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    December 14, 2020 at 9:10 am

    Donna, you find such magnificent art and artists to share, Thank you for every bit of it! I’d like to point you toward Lisa and Jacob Hodsdon, makers of Kokeshi with a modern twist. Their story and their art are share-worthy. Lovely interesting people. https://www.hodsdonkokeshi.com/about

