If you’ve tried browsing Instagram lately, you’ll likely have seen the following notification:
“Recent posts from all hashtags are temporarily hidden to help prevent the spread of possible false information and harmful content related to the election.”
As if 2020 wasn’t weird enough, now this. I was feeling like posting about food art, but since the #foodart hashtag has failed me, I decided to explore the accounts that came up, which is how I got to today’s truly beautiful things.
This is the fantastic Instagram known as The Art of Plating. I’ve always enjoyed fancy plating in restaurants, though I have noticed that when I get a truly artistic plate, there’s a good chance I’m going home hungry (and a little broke). That is not a criticism. I’ll take art wherever I find it!
The Art of Plating folks also do a plating podcast called The Art of Plating: On The Pass. Hosted by L.A. media maven Gabriel Ornelas. the podcast “serves up inspiring conversations with dynamic figures in the food, beverage and hospitality space.” I haven’t given the podcast a listen yet, but I absolutely adore the photos on Instagram!
You can follow The Art of Plating on their website, on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, and you can listen to the podcast on Apple podcasts.
November 25, 2020 at 8:47 am
Too pretty to eat. Art is art ….but why play with food?
November 25, 2020 at 9:07 am
I said a long time ago that if I can’t give the daily post a five I would not give it less. This one was hard but it got a five. Probably 25 plus years ago I got invited to a restaurant where the chef did this type of plating. It just ain’t for me. If I am going out to dinner, give me Outback Steak House or Red Lobster. Both are chain restaurants in the USA. Nothing fancy about them. Living in Memphis for 30 years give me any of the BBQ restaurants also. Get my fingers dirty eating BBQ Ribs. I would never eat any of the dishes presented today but I guess they are art. Keep in mind you don’t eat art. Hal
November 25, 2020 at 10:03 am
That pasta–How could you untwirl it to eat? Pretty food, but I’d be starving after I’d eaten.
