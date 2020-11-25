Photo: TomySushi

If you’ve tried browsing Instagram lately, you’ll likely have seen the following notification:

“Recent posts from all hashtags are temporarily hidden to help prevent the spread of possible false information and harmful content related to the election.”

As if 2020 wasn’t weird enough, now this. I was feeling like posting about food art, but since the #foodart hashtag has failed me, I decided to explore the accounts that came up, which is how I got to today’s truly beautiful things.

This is the fantastic Instagram known as The Art of Plating. I’ve always enjoyed fancy plating in restaurants, though I have noticed that when I get a truly artistic plate, there’s a good chance I’m going home hungry (and a little broke). That is not a criticism. I’ll take art wherever I find it!

The Art of Plating folks also do a plating podcast called The Art of Plating: On The Pass. Hosted by L.A. media maven Gabriel Ornelas. the podcast “serves up inspiring conversations with dynamic figures in the food, beverage and hospitality space.” I haven’t given the podcast a listen yet, but I absolutely adore the photos on Instagram!

You can follow The Art of Plating on their website, on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, and you can listen to the podcast on Apple podcasts.