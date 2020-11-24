Inside Out

Photo: Luke Sutton

Between the coming COVID-19 wave and and the approaching winter weather, it seems like we’re all going to be moving back indoors. Therefore, I thought it might be nice to take a look at some of America’s most breathtaking outdoor views courtesy of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The department in charge of the nation’s parks has a feed full of peaceful, naturally-beautiful images.

Each of the magnificent photos are accompanied by well-written, informative text. I found the nature photos really interesting and positive. It being the government, of course there’s still some propaganda to be skipped over. Also, I would recommend if you’re looking for a peaceful browse, you skip the comments, no matter on which side of the political divide you fall. But all those glorious nature photos really are worth the visit.

You can see all of the Department of the Interior’s wonderful photos on Instagram and Facebook.