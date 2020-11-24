Inside Out

Between the coming COVID-19 wave and and the approaching winter weather, it seems like we’re all going to be moving back indoors. Therefore, I thought it might be nice to take a look at some of America’s most breathtaking outdoor views courtesy of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The department in charge of the nation’s parks has a feed full of peaceful, naturally-beautiful images.
Each of the magnificent photos are accompanied by well-written, informative text. I found the nature photos really interesting and positive. It being the government, of course there’s still some propaganda to be skipped over. Also, I would recommend if you’re looking for a peaceful browse, you skip the comments, no matter on which side of the political divide you fall. But all those glorious nature photos really are worth the visit.
You can see all of the Department of the Interior’s wonderful photos on Instagram and Facebook.
November 24, 2020 at 7:30 am
I still hold out a little hope that I can go camping again. Been to a couple of them and added the ones I have not seen to go and see. I love our State and National Parks. I live very close to Paynes Prairie State Park and it is ever-changing. Either they did feature it or Donna left it out, but every time I get to see both Yellow Stone and Grand Canyon I don’t want to leave. Haven’t been to the Everglades yet but will next year for sure. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 24, 2020 at 10:51 am
When I put together the post, I just picked the photos that spoke to me. However, I’m 100% certain they have photos of both Yellowstone and Grand Canyon.
LikeLike
November 24, 2020 at 8:14 am
What beautiful pictures! Makes me want to rev up a RV and travel to the national parks, with a Senior Pass. Thank you for this incredible beauty today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 24, 2020 at 10:52 am
I had the same impulse! I want to wake up with that view just once.
LikeLike
November 24, 2020 at 8:55 am
This land is our land ,,,this land is your land……Beautiful! and …aren’t otters just delightful.?
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 24, 2020 at 10:52 am
Otters are so unreasonably cute, Beloved is always threatening to get one. (She’s kidding, but we both wish she wasn’t)
LikeLike
November 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm
Oh, the sea otter–Come here, little guy, and let’s snuggle.
LikeLike