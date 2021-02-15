My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Yacht Evolution

Super-luxury yachts have taken a few surprising steps on the evolutionary ladder. Today, we’re looking at the Pagurus “Crabmaran” by Lazzarini Design. It’s a solar-powered, 82-foot catamaran as agile on land as it is on water. The vessel includes screw-like rotating cylinders that transform it from a boat to a land vehicle, capable of navigating sandy or muddy terrain at speeds up to 22 mph. When on the water, the boat’s twin diesel engines are paired with dual-stern-drive propellers to reach up to 24 knots. And do you want to explore shallower waters without disturbing the wildlife? The underwater helical screws turn under silent electric power to push the yacht at a stealthy five knots.

The boat’s interior can be fitted with a kitchen, bathrooms, and enough bedrooms to accommodate 8 guests and 4 crew members. The Pagurus’s main connecting deck will be big enough to carry a Tesla SUV and snowmobiles for “extreme off-grid exploration.”

You can learn more about the $30 million Pagurus on the Lazzarini Design Studio website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

  1. Sheree
    February 15, 2021 at 8:03 am

    These are 10 a penny where I live!

  2. janhaltn
    February 15, 2021 at 9:27 am

    Beautiful boat. It is never going to happen but going down the Missippissipi River and sail in all the European waters is on my ‘bucket list. So is winning the lotto. I just enjoyed learning about “Cote d’Azur” today also. That is why I love this blog. — Hal

  3. bcparkison
    February 15, 2021 at 10:51 am

    Let me get my check book out~

