Yacht Evolution

Super-luxury yachts have taken a few surprising steps on the evolutionary ladder. Today, we’re looking at the Pagurus “Crabmaran” by Lazzarini Design. It’s a solar-powered, 82-foot catamaran as agile on land as it is on water. The vessel includes screw-like rotating cylinders that transform it from a boat to a land vehicle, capable of navigating sandy or muddy terrain at speeds up to 22 mph. When on the water, the boat’s twin diesel engines are paired with dual-stern-drive propellers to reach up to 24 knots. And do you want to explore shallower waters without disturbing the wildlife? The underwater helical screws turn under silent electric power to push the yacht at a stealthy five knots.

The boat’s interior can be fitted with a kitchen, bathrooms, and enough bedrooms to accommodate 8 guests and 4 crew members. The Pagurus’s main connecting deck will be big enough to carry a Tesla SUV and snowmobiles for “extreme off-grid exploration.”

You can learn more about the $30 million Pagurus on the Lazzarini Design Studio website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.