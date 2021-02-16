I love my daily hunt for the new and different, but sometimes, you just need a dose of something reassuringly familiar. Today, we’re taking a look back at the TV show completely convinced me that ghosts are real (and kind of foxy), The Ghost and Mrs. Muir. The late 1960s classic sitcom was based on a 1947 movie of the same name starring Gene Tierney and Rex Harrison.

In case you aren’t familiar with the plot, it is based in a seaside town in Maine and takes place in a house whose current occupants must share their space with the ghost of the former tenant, a 19th century sea captain. The family consists of a charming widow (played in the TV show by Hope Lang), her two tow-headed, blue-eyed children, the salty-tongued housekeeper (Reta Shaw), and a most excellent family dog. The ghost is played by Edward Mulhare, and a youngish Charles Nelson Reilly plays Claymore Gregg, the captain’s great-nephew who rents the cottage to Mrs. Muir without telling her about the ghost.

Of course, hilarity ensues, but what really fascinated me about the program was the romantic/sexual tension between the widow and the ghost. In retrospect, it’s kind of a creepy premise for a family show, but somehow, it just worked. One of my favorite things about the show was the wonderful old house in which it took place. Alongside my maternal grandmother’s house, I have often credited this show with my love of old houses. Every time I enter one, some small part of me still hopes there’s a ghost within who will want to make friends.

As with all YouTube pirated copies of things, I’m not sure how long these videos will last, but currently, you can watch the entire series for free. The videos have been up for more than 6 years, so maybe they’ll hang around long enough for me to rewatch them all!

You can watch the series on YouTube here.