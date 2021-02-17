The Rule Maker

Mike Renard (whose sculptures he refers to as M-Ray) follows strict rules for his art, which rules he seems convinced other artists should follow as well:

Rule 1: Art should be aesthetic. More precisely, it should be beautiful. Even if it depicts something ugly, it should be done beautifully.

Rule 2: Art should provoke emotions. However, not all of them. The preferred ones are admiration and excitement. Disgust is forbidden. Emotion is not the main goal, but it is still one.

Rule 3: Art should make you think. It should make your brain and mind work both consciously and subconsciously. The right art is intelligent (it creates thoughts)

What the artist may lack in appreciation of other points of view, he certainly seems to make up for with the courage of his convictions. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about art over the years, it’s that it resists rules and definitions. That said, I will admit that Renard’s work certainly follows his rules beautifully.

You can see more of the M-Ray by Mike Renard artwork on his website and on Instagram.