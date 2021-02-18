Etsomnia™ 301: Indoor Activities

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I don’t know how the weather is where you live, but in New York, we’ve been averaging 1-2 sunny days per week. For the parents in my life, this has proven especially challenging. Keeping little ones occupied during Covid has been challenging enough, but not being able to go outside must be absolute torture. Etsy to the rescue! I thought it might be fun (and useful) to check out some of the rainy/snowy day activities on Etsy.

Weird Etsy Maker Starter Kit

Small kids or not, I think this Mexican Army Cipher Disk would be super fun! By MiniEscapeGames

“Make Your Own Furry” is cute, but the name needs work.

Awesome D.I.Y. Andy Warhol paper puppet kit by winitapp.

I think I may have discovered the original Etsy manifesto!

Got $32 burning a hole in your pocket? Why not buy this 252-piece puzzle drawn by a middle-schooler?

I know a few people who would absolutely love this! By PizzaEaters

When searching for “leather kit,” it’s a good idea to make sure your safe search is on…

This looks like so much fun, I want to do it! By MySketchventure

Why is this woman sad? Because she let her kids learn to crochet ugly shit, and now she’s forced to wear it.

Somebody thought of an ingenious way to get rid of the shit in their junk drawer!

Create your own stamp kit. Big fun, plus it uses old corks, so we’d never run out of supplies! By Perennialstl

Just when I thought I had seen it all on Etsy, up pops this “craft supply kit” which consists of empty pistachio shells. Well played, Etsy.

I don’t care how bored they are; this project is unacceptable!