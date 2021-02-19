Today’s post is thanks to the eagle-eyed Alison of Alison & Don’s Adventures in Wonderland. Thanks, A!
I have had long hair for most of my life. I try to keep it tidy and a reasonable length, but the stuff, though thin and slippery, grows so fast, it’s usually approaching my waist before I get it seen to. In other words, I’ve been speed braiding my hair for many decades, just to get it out of the way. I thought I was pretty good at it (I work by feel and don’t need a mirror), until I saw the work of Macedonian hair artist Trendafilka Kirova. Her Instagram, Another Day, Another Braid, puts my stupid plain braids to shame.
I honestly didn’t know designs this complex were even possible. I’m certainly not going to be trying them out on myself, but if someone (say a certain niece whose name begins with the letter M) wants to use me as her guinea pig, I wouldn’t complain…
February 19, 2021 at 9:33 am
I’ve been obsessed with braid accounts on YouTube and IG for a while even though my hair is relatively short (just about shoulder length). I could watch braiding videos all day… 😉
February 19, 2021 at 9:58 am
She does a great job with that braid tutorial, but I struggle with the darn French hair pins I bought, so braiding is gonna’ have to wait a little….
February 19, 2021 at 1:05 pm
One of the longest hairs on my head is less than two inches. All of them are beautiful and I sure do love looking at them. But for myself, I think I will skip trying one out. Hal
February 19, 2021 at 1:13 pm
I’m completely gobsmacked by this – that such a thing is even possible.
I, of course, have no hair by choice so I don’t have to deal with such decisions lol 🙂
Thanks for the mention.
Alison
