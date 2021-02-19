Trendafilka Kirova

Today’s post is thanks to the eagle-eyed Alison of Alison & Don’s Adventures in Wonderland. Thanks, A!

I have had long hair for most of my life. I try to keep it tidy and a reasonable length, but the stuff, though thin and slippery, grows so fast, it’s usually approaching my waist before I get it seen to. In other words, I’ve been speed braiding my hair for many decades, just to get it out of the way. I thought I was pretty good at it (I work by feel and don’t need a mirror), until I saw the work of Macedonian hair artist Trendafilka Kirova. Her Instagram, Another Day, Another Braid, puts my stupid plain braids to shame.

I honestly didn’t know designs this complex were even possible. I’m certainly not going to be trying them out on myself, but if someone (say a certain niece whose name begins with the letter M) wants to use me as her guinea pig, I wouldn’t complain…

You can follow Trendafilka Kirova on Instagram and YouTube.