Mini-Nature

Fanni Sandor

Miniature artist (I mean that her art is miniature. I assume she’s standard sized…) Fanni Sandor creates amazingly-lifelike 1:12-scale animals. Though she works in polymer clay, each of her remarkable tiny creations are made without use of a mold. That means they’re all one-of-a-kind, and like nature, each one of them is unique and absolutely perfect! There’s a good reason Sandor is so good at representing nature: the Hungarian artist is also a biologist!

“In my country, there (are) no traditions of the 1:12 scale miniature making. In my twenties, I met the first professional miniaturist’s work through the internet. I was completely fascinated.” – Fanni Sandor

Sandor’s fascination with miniatures started early when she constructed her first miniature at the age of six using toothpicks, candle wax, paper, and glue. These days, her process and materials are a bit more sophisticated. In addition to clay, the miniatures are composed of wire and occasionally feature bits of feathers and fur as well. Sandor first studies photos and scientific illustrations of her subjects before sculpting. Each of her pieces takes between two days and two weeks to craft. And all that time and care really pays off.

You can see more of Fanni Sandor’s amazing miniatures on Instagram and Facebook.