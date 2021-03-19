My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Mini-Nature

by 6 Comments

Fanni Sandor

Miniature artist (I mean that her art is miniature. I assume she’s standard sized…) Fanni Sandor creates amazingly-lifelike 1:12-scale animals. Though she works in polymer clay, each of her remarkable tiny creations are made without use of a mold. That means they’re all one-of-a-kind, and like nature, each one of them is unique and absolutely perfect! There’s a good reason Sandor is so good at representing nature: the Hungarian artist is also a biologist!

“In my country, there (are) no traditions of the 1:12 scale miniature making. In my twenties, I met the first professional miniaturist’s work through the internet. I was completely fascinated.”

– Fanni Sandor

Sandor’s fascination with miniatures started early when she constructed her first miniature at the age of six using toothpicks, candle wax, paper, and glue. These days, her process and materials are a bit more sophisticated. In addition to clay, the miniatures are composed of wire and occasionally feature bits of feathers and fur as well. Sandor first studies photos and scientific illustrations of her subjects before sculpting. Each of her pieces takes between two days and two weeks to craft. And all that time and care really pays off.

You can see more of Fanni Sandor’s amazing miniatures on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Mini-Nature

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    March 19, 2021 at 7:33 am

    Oh my goodness these are just too cute. The mouse in the bread is a stitch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. lois
    March 19, 2021 at 9:37 am

    Every one of these–cuter than the next one!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.