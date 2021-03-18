Etsomnia™ 303: Last Resort

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s finally happening! After postponing three times, Beloved and I are going on vacation! We’re headed to a resort with 5-star Covid precautions. (That is now a thing.) This place has turned social distancing into an art form! We’re very excited we’re going to be staying away from people in a tropical locale. However, thanks to the Covid 19 (lbs) hanging around my waistline, I need to find a few new pieces to bring with me so I don’t bust out of my 2019 summer clothes. In other words, it’s resort wear week on Etsomnia™!

I so love a good vintage Hawaiian shirt! By CoolEllaDeVintage

“Beach cover up.” That thing’s not covering anything but a hickey.

When life gives you lemons, do NOT make them into a fussy bikini.

I can absolutely see myself swanning around the pool in this breezy gauze maxi dress! By Stylepark1

I can no longer get away with wearing animal prints. They make me look like this.

These cotton lounge pants would give you that vacation feeling, no matter where you wore them! By MaLaHandworks

She’s adorable, but I have a rule. I never wear a high neck in a hot place.

I have a couple of these gauzy loose-knit cardigans, and they’re the perfect layer for slightly chilly nights! By BaliPrema

The winner of the worst tan lines award of 2021.

This would come in very handy if you are shipwrecked and trying to signal planes.

I love a good beach kimono, and this one is a stunner! By JeMamalika

It wouldn’t be Etsomnia™ without at least one steaming pile of garbage.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the all-inclusive resort, Lilly Pulitzer brings back ugly petal pushers. Yuck.

These are fantastic! I’d wear them every day. By SparkleSteps

That doesn’t even look comfortable…

My mother had a bathing suit just like this. When I was a young teen, I actually wore it to the public pool a couple of times. I felt very glamorous, until the mean girls ruined it for me. By HighVoltageVintagers

When you’re too lazy to put up an umbrella…

I love corgis as much as the next guy (more, actually), but I still wouldn’t wear them.