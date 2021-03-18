Etsomnia™ 303: Last Resort

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It’s finally happening! After postponing three times, Beloved and I are going on vacation! We’re headed to a resort with 5-star Covid precautions. (That is now a thing.) This place has turned social distancing into an art form! We’re very excited we’re going to be staying away from people in a tropical locale. However, thanks to the Covid 19 (lbs) hanging around my waistline, I need to find a few new pieces to bring with me so I don’t bust out of my 2019 summer clothes. In other words, it’s resort wear week on Etsomnia™!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
March 18, 2021 at 8:42 am
Ha! With most any of these, you wouldn’t even need Covid precautions! At first I thought that was James Corden in the ‘plane signal’ top. I think he could pull it off, though….
LikeLike
March 18, 2021 at 9:19 am
I’m with you on most of your picks.
LikeLike