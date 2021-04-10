Repost: These Are a Few of MY Favorite Things

Tal Spiegel

10/11/15: Raindrops on roses, whiskers on kittens, etc. Those things are nice, but if you really want to rev my engine, create an Instagram with glamour shots of French desserts and shoes. Yep, this is a thing.

Parisian graphic designer and chef patissiere Tal Spiegel has done just that. Behold the wonder that is Desserted in Paris. The desserts are absolutely epic, and I really like the angle from which they are shot to include the out-of-focus shoes in the background. Okay, yes, they’re men’s shoes, but still, they’re colorful and fun and his photos are really interesting. And honestly, if they had been women’s shoes, it might have been just too much for me.

Chef Spiegel is especially interested in eclairs, but I’m not going to make the obvious joke. Draw your own conclusions. Enjoy the photos!

You can follow Tal Spiegel on the Desserted in Paris Instagram (and I seriously recommend you do!).