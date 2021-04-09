Current Mood: Emerald

This happens every year. I’ve adjusted to everything being kind of cold and grey. I’m not unhappy at all, just kind of, I don’t know, on hold. Then all at once, green things start popping out of the ground. It’s like there’s a secret date that changes every year on which the daffodils and hydrangeas and other growing things have agreed to suddenly go to town. And a part of me that I’d all but forgotten about greens up along with the plants. All that riotous growth makes me feel new and joyful and filled with hope, and it puts me in the mood for emeralds. They just feel like spring and renewal and redemption to me.

So here, without further ado, is some happy green emerald stuff that made me happy!

