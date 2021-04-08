My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 306: Old AF

by 1 Comment

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

During my frantic tearing around Manhattan, I have found myself zooming past a number of high-end vintage clothing stores, and wishing I had time to go in. They’ve got me thinking about my old love, previously-owned clothing. When we travel, Beloved and I always try to hit the local antiques and vintage clothing stores to get a feeling for the place. What people decide to sell rather than throwing out speaks volumes about them, and you can get a real sense of a city’s population by the contents of their vintage clothing stores. So let’s see what Etsy-Town has for us!

“Soviet Vintage Women’s Underwear” pretty much says it all.
Yes to all of this! Sold by LadyMarlowePatterns
Robes like this one were probably a major contributing factor to why there were so many virgin brides in the 50s and 60s.
So adorable! By AnnapurnaVintage
A little tragic? Sure. But in the eighties, people would have stopped you on the street to tell you it was cute!
This Victorian bathing costume is showing about all the skin I’m willing to air right now… By runandtell
Vintage socks would be a terrible band name…
Ah, the nineties. So dumb.
Vintage bustle? No, thanks. I’ve grown my own!
Swoon! By UncoveringVintage
Searching for something to do with all those leftover buttons? Keep searching.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 306: Old AF

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    April 8, 2021 at 7:15 am

    Memories. Yes, they are as I remember from the old days. I could do without the button hat and the rest are fine memories. Hal

