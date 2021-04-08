Etsomnia™ 306: Old AF

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
During my frantic tearing around Manhattan, I have found myself zooming past a number of high-end vintage clothing stores, and wishing I had time to go in. They’ve got me thinking about my old love, previously-owned clothing. When we travel, Beloved and I always try to hit the local antiques and vintage clothing stores to get a feeling for the place. What people decide to sell rather than throwing out speaks volumes about them, and you can get a real sense of a city’s population by the contents of their vintage clothing stores. So let’s see what Etsy-Town has for us!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
April 8, 2021 at 7:15 am
Memories. Yes, they are as I remember from the old days. I could do without the button hat and the rest are fine memories. Hal
LikeLike