Traditional Meets Surreal

Thanh Nhàn Nguyễn

Today’ artist creates lovely, dreamy paintings that beautifully merge elements of fantasy with traditional Vietnamese culture. His female figures are typically dressed in áo dài gowns, a traditional dress featuring a high collar and a slit down the side. Nguyễn’s lovely, graceful figures are surrounded by and blended with plants and birds (and maybe fish? Not sure), which makes them seem even more mystical and fantastical.

“The peace of the countryside has influenced my art a lot. Trees, flowers, and fruits often appear in different colors and shapes in my compositions. I have relied on the color of flowers and leaves, the surrounding nature combined with the motifs from the Vietnamese culture where I was born. What’s important (is) the fact that they come from the feelings inside me—the emotions inside each of us.” – Thanh Nhàn Nguyễn

You can see all of Thanh Nhàn Nguyễn’s beautiful illustrations on his website and on Instagram.