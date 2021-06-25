Rainbow Hair

“Medina is an artist from California who studied at Spéos Photographic Institute in Paris, France (2010). She’s been based in Lagos, Nigeria since 2011. She works in a multitude of artistic mediums including photography, collage, painting, print making and video. Medina’s thematic practice has been greatly shaped by the years she’s spent in Lagos and on the African continent where she seeks to undermine negative stereotypes and minimizing storylines common to Nigeria and Africa. Her work focuses on identity, tradition, style, the female form, acculturation, ethnocentrism, cultural homogenization, globalization, modernity and more recently, concepts addressing indigenous wisdom, healing and technology. Her work has been exhibited internationally including Untitled Miami, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair and featured in Vogue, Smithsonian Magazine, CNN Africa, BBC News among other publications and has been collected by Fitchburg Art Museum, General Mills Private Art Collection and Fondation Zinsou.”About Medina Dugger
You can learn more about Medina Dugger on her website and Instagram.
June 25, 2021 at 7:03 am
Very interesting, colorful styles. I think my favorites are the pink with cowrie shells and the green coiled braid.
June 25, 2021 at 7:18 am
I just wish I had enough hair to do a tiny bit of one of these. Hal
June 25, 2021 at 7:52 am
How in the world do you “undo” these without pulling it out….as in “you make me want to pull my hair out.
June 25, 2021 at 2:13 pm
You systematically unbraid them, the same way they got braided in in the first place for the most part, though by the time a couple months has gone by, there are a lot of knots to deal with!
June 25, 2021 at 8:02 am
I love this idea of hair being a sculptural medium and the colours are so vibrant. The pink braids with shells and the purple hair at the start of your post are my favourites but they are all fabulous.
June 25, 2021 at 12:03 pm
This is some lovely colorful hair which makes me think of the Rolling Stones song, She’s A Rainbow! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c1BThu95d8
June 25, 2021 at 2:16 pm
I love my colored braids, though at the moment I have some more subtle colors in. http://skyscapesforthesoul.com/jpgs/jeniheadshot2017_w.jpg. I don’t think I quite have the youth and beauty to carry off some of these styles, though.
