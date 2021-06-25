Rainbow Hair

“Medina is an artist from California who studied at Spéos Photographic Institute in Paris, France (2010). She’s been based in Lagos, Nigeria since 2011. She works in a multitude of artistic mediums including photography, collage, painting, print making and video. Medina’s thematic practice has been greatly shaped by the years she’s spent in Lagos and on the African continent where she seeks to undermine negative stereotypes and minimizing storylines common to Nigeria and Africa. Her work focuses on identity, tradition, style, the female form, acculturation, ethnocentrism, cultural homogenization, globalization, modernity and more recently, concepts addressing indigenous wisdom, healing and technology. Her work has been exhibited internationally including Untitled Miami, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair and featured in Vogue, Smithsonian Magazine, CNN Africa, BBC News among other publications and has been collected by Fitchburg Art Museum, General Mills Private Art Collection and Fondation Zinsou.”

About Medina Dugger