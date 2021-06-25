My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Rainbow Hair

by 7 Comments

Medina Dugger

“Medina is an artist from California who studied at Spéos Photographic Institute in Paris, France (2010). She’s been based in Lagos, Nigeria since 2011. She works in a multitude of artistic mediums including photography, collage, painting, print making and video. Medina’s thematic practice has been greatly shaped by the years she’s spent in Lagos and on the African continent where she seeks to undermine negative stereotypes and minimizing storylines common to Nigeria and Africa. Her work focuses on identity, tradition, style, the female form, acculturation, ethnocentrism, cultural homogenization, globalization, modernity and more recently, concepts addressing indigenous wisdom, healing and technology. Her work has been exhibited internationally including Untitled Miami, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair and featured in Vogue, Smithsonian Magazine, CNN Africa, BBC News among other publications and has been collected by Fitchburg Art Museum, General Mills Private Art Collection and Fondation Zinsou.”

About Medina Dugger

You can learn more about Medina Dugger on her website and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Rainbow Hair

Leave a comment

  1. Susan Joy Clark
    June 25, 2021 at 7:03 am

    Very interesting, colorful styles. I think my favorites are the pink with cowrie shells and the green coiled braid.

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    June 25, 2021 at 7:18 am

    I just wish I had enough hair to do a tiny bit of one of these. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    June 25, 2021 at 7:52 am

    How in the world do you “undo” these without pulling it out….as in “you make me want to pull my hair out.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 25, 2021 at 8:02 am

    I love this idea of hair being a sculptural medium and the colours are so vibrant. The pink braids with shells and the purple hair at the start of your post are my favourites but they are all fabulous.

    Like

    Reply
  5. swallowridge2
    June 25, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    This is some lovely colorful hair which makes me think of the Rolling Stones song, She’s A Rainbow! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c1BThu95d8

    Like

    Reply
  6. Skyscapes for the Soul
    June 25, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    I love my colored braids, though at the moment I have some more subtle colors in. http://skyscapesforthesoul.com/jpgs/jeniheadshot2017_w.jpg. I don’t think I quite have the youth and beauty to carry off some of these styles, though.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.