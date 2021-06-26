My OBT

Repost: The Rainbows of June

Those are some very serious clothespins! A 2011 piece from Munster, Germany, by Generik Vapeur. Photo by Ingeborg.
6/1/15: Happy Pride Month! I love June, and not just because it’s typically the first really summery weather we have in New York. Today, in honor of LGBT Pride, I’d like to explore some rainbow-hued art.

Quick story: Beloved’s father was a generous and wonderful man. He was always very kind to me and made me feel welcome from the first time I met him. Anyway, he was crazy for rainbows. Though definitely not the Pflag type, he nonetheless had rainbow bumper stickers on his car, rainbow wind-chimes outside his porch, the works. When we tried tactfully to explain why he kept getting honked at, he shrugged and said, “Who doesn’t like rainbows?” So there you go. Wisdom from George, Sr.

Let’s start with the rainbow-colored origami street art of Mademoiselle Maurice:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyDdVxXDgXk

This beauty is the Xiying Pedestrian Rainbow Bridge in Magong, Penghu County in Taiwan
Seth Globepainter's street art features characters staring into multi-colored universes
Kimsooja installation at the Palacio de Cristal, Parque del Retiro, in Madrid. The windows of this 1800s greenhouse were covered with a special translucent film to create naturally-occurring rainbows
Clemens Habicht's 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle containing exactly 1,000 different colors arranged in the form of a CMYK gamut is available for pre-order from This Collosal's shop.
Netherlands-based artist John Breed installed this whimsical leg rainbow in conjunction with German shoe salon Breuninger last year. The piece involved 145 multicolored shoes and legs. More views here
John Breed leg rainbow installation for German shoe salon Breuninger last year. The work included 145 shoes and legs. More views here (totally worth a look)

And finally, this is a very colorful nutty-but-hypnotic music video for  “Katachi” recorded by Shugo Tokumaru, with design and stop-motion animation by Kijek/Adamski:

  1. janhaltn
    June 26, 2021 at 6:27 am

    Took me two seconds to fall in love with the Green House. I wonder if those are real cars. Have a great day == Hal

