Repost: The Rainbows of June

6/1/15: Happy Pride Month! I love June, and not just because it’s typically the first really summery weather we have in New York. Today, in honor of LGBT Pride, I’d like to explore some rainbow-hued art.
Quick story: Beloved’s father was a generous and wonderful man. He was always very kind to me and made me feel welcome from the first time I met him. Anyway, he was crazy for rainbows. Though definitely not the Pflag type, he nonetheless had rainbow bumper stickers on his car, rainbow wind-chimes outside his porch, the works. When we tried tactfully to explain why he kept getting honked at, he shrugged and said, “Who doesn’t like rainbows?” So there you go. Wisdom from George, Sr.
Let’s start with the rainbow-colored origami street art of Mademoiselle Maurice:
June 26, 2021 at 6:27 am
Took me two seconds to fall in love with the Green House. I wonder if those are real cars. Have a great day == Hal
