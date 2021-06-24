Etsomnia™ 315: Pride Art

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Amazing stained glass box above by YurikaGlass.
I hope everyone’s having a happy Pride week. No snark in this edition of Etsomnia™, just lots of love and pretty things!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
June 24, 2021 at 7:54 am
All of them were very nice and interesting to look at. Hal
LikeLike
June 24, 2021 at 8:57 am
I love the relentless rainbows!
LikeLike
June 24, 2021 at 12:03 pm
I love all the rainbow things so feel free to keep them coming. I absolutely adore that quilt.
LikeLike