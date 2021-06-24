My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 315: Pride Art

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Amazing stained glass box above by YurikaGlass.

I hope everyone’s having a happy Pride week. No snark in this edition of Etsomnia™, just lots of love and pretty things!

TheArtOfFelixDeon
Pavetra
DakotaBlues
Heathermcgsart
TheAbstractPebble
BVRNBABYBVRN
HonestMuleLA
Equalli
CreativeSoulbyIvy
adoseofdez
NeilNeilOrangePeels

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 315: Pride Art

  1. janhaltn
    June 24, 2021 at 7:54 am

    All of them were very nice and interesting to look at. Hal

  2. swallowridge2
    June 24, 2021 at 8:57 am

    I love the relentless rainbows!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 24, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    I love all the rainbow things so feel free to keep them coming. I absolutely adore that quilt.

