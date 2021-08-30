My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Floating Lovelies

Hi! Beloved and I are heading out for vacation, so I will be posting carefully-curated earlier posts for the next week. Hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoyed rediscovering them!

2/17/19: The Russian fiber artist known as Krista Decor has a magical touch with embroidery. As difficult as it is to get embroidery art right on a stable base like linen or canvas, I can’t even imagine how difficult it is to manage on something as temperamental as tulle. Tulle, in case you didn’t know, is the fine, nearly-weightless, see-through netting used for ballerina’s tutus, bridal veils, and other intensely fragile items. How anyone could embroider on a single layer of the stuff is absolutely blowing my mind. And the skill of the embroidery would be magnificent on any textile.

I do understand why Krista Decor chooses the ethereal stuff for her work, though. The background is so delicate, it basically disappears, leaving her masterful embroidered figures seeming to float in mid-air. Wonderful!

You can see all of Krista Decor’s thrilling embroidery on Instagram and YouTube.

  1. janhaltn
    August 30, 2021 at 6:35 am

    Needle work brings back a lot of memories. My grandmother did a lot. All of them are beautiful. Took a look at a cam in NOLA. Seems Ida has moved on and left over one million without electric. I don’t see any major flooding like Katrina. Hal

