Repost: Ze Frankly My Dear . . .



2/20/15: Although there are many, many misinformation sources to choose from on the internet (I have only barely resisted posting the one in particular), Ze Frank is definitely the most entertaining. In particular, his video mocumentaries about various obscure animal species are my favorite YouTube pick-me-ups. His hilariously bizarre and slightly random pronunciations never fail to make me happy.

Here are some true facts about Ze Frank:

In spite of how I have been mispronouncing his name for years, it is actually pronounced “Zay-Frank.”

He first became an internet sensation in 2001 with his interactive video “How to Dance Properly.” It was originally sent as a party invitation to 17 people.

His first Ted Talk was in 2006. I didn’t even know there were Ted Talks in 2006. He has done many of them over the years.

He once wrote and recorded a song, “Scared,” for a little girl he didn’t know whose father had written to him about her fear of the dark. (The link above is to a video someone made to go with the song. It was the only recording I could find.)

He’s constantly thinking up new collaborative projects that encourage random people to participate in creating digital art. He calls it My Web Playroom.

He has been involved in dozens (if not hundreds) of cool projects, but today, we’re looking at his comedy. I hope you enjoy these nature mocumentaries as much as I do. I’ve listened to them over and over, and I never get tired of them. (Below is a playlist. If you hang in there after the first video has ended, the next will start automatically after a few seconds.)