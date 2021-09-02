My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume XXXVI: Picture This

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.)

4/9/15: When I was researching my Etsomnia art post in November 2014, I came across a fair number of nutty and bewildering photos. Those photos stayed in my head, and I think it’s time to share them. (Lucky you!) As with the art post, I’m going to include one example from each of Etsy’s categories. The categories are: Animals, Black & White, Color, Fashion, Figure, Food, Landscape & Architecture, Monochromatic, Nature, Portrait, Still Life, Vintage, and the intriguingly-titled More.

DISCLAIMER: Though I do enjoy a good joke, and Etsomnia is one of my favorite things, my intention is never to discourage artists of any kind. All wisecracks and criticism are meant for humorous effect only.  Please take them as seriously as they are meant, which is not at all.

As usual, links to the items for sale appear below each picture. And don’t forget to click the other links for visual aids. For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts.

Category: Animals. Sold by AnimalFolk. Not really sure why this Photoshop job was in photographs, but it is at least entertaining.

Category: Disgusting Figural. Sold by LeftCoastEditions. Open mouth . . . Maybe this video will make it better. Nope, still gross.

Category: Food. Sold by SusannahTucker. Now here's something I am willing to put in my mouth!

Category: Black & White. Sold by JensLindstrom. Mother said if I have nothing nice to say, I should say nothing at all. Therefore, no comment.

Category: Color. Photo by EpicureCulture. That does not look like a comfortable bunny.

Category: Still Life. Sold by MarcLoretPhotography. I always love artful decrepitude (see my header image for a prime example), and this is really exceptional!

Category: Fashion. Sold by CarynDrexl. Calling it fashion is stretching it a bit, but it's certainly interesting.

Category: Landscape & Architecture. Sold by ObservationFullNFelt. It's hard to imagine that anyone would pay $15 plus shipping for an out-of-focus photo of New York. I would think half the world has those already.

Category: Monochromatic. Sold by PhotosByArtofEntropy. Who wants pictures of this chick's dirty feet? And does her landlord know she's standing on the sink?

Category: Nature (!?). Sold by EclecticForest. This seems highly unsanitary. For the cat.

Category: Portrait. Store: DaoPhotography. I don't usually include two items from the same seller, but this was so fascinating, I couldn't resist.

Category: Vintage. It kind of freaks me out to think that someday, someone may be pawing through old, crappy, out-of-focus photos featuring my finger and selling them on Etsy.

Category: More. Photographer: 3LPhotography. At least now we know what

I couldn't sign off without including one more item from the More category. The title is

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on "Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume XXXVI: Picture This

  1. janhaltn
    September 2, 2021 at 8:21 am

    Strange. Hope I can forget some of them fast. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    September 2, 2021 at 8:58 am

    No words….which is probably a good thing.

