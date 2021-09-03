Repost: Tuck and Patti Always Take My Breath Away

©Tuck & Patti

4/17/14: Beloved and I were talking the other night about our favorite romantic music, and I’m ashamed to admit the first song below didn’t come immediately to mind. It should have.

My subconscious later reminded me. The song was featured in the dream I had that night, which I imagine was my brain telling me I was a dope for forgetting it.

I had the privilege of seeing these remarkable artists perform a few times in the nineties, and every single time I left the concert having cried off all my makeup. There’s something so moving about their music, I still choke up. Their love for each other is tangible when they’re on stage, and they are truly the two best musicians I’ve ever heard. Go check them out if you get the chance. You won’t be sorry.

You can learn more about the lovely Tuck & Patti on their website.