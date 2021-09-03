My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Tuck and Patti Always Take My Breath Away

by 2 Comments

©Tuck & Patti
©Tuck & Patti

4/17/14: Beloved and I were talking the other night about our favorite romantic music, and I’m ashamed to admit the first song below didn’t come immediately to mind. It should have.

My subconscious later reminded me. The song was featured in the dream I had that night, which I imagine was my brain telling me I was a dope for forgetting it.

I had the privilege of seeing these remarkable artists perform a few times in the nineties, and every single time I left the concert having cried off all my makeup. There’s something so moving about their music, I still choke up. Their love for each other is tangible when they’re on stage, and they are truly the two best musicians I’ve ever heard. Go check them out if you get the chance. You won’t be sorry.

You can learn more about the lovely Tuck & Patti on their website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: Tuck and Patti Always Take My Breath Away

Leave a comment

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.