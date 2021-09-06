Repost: Cats are Better Than People (Just Ask Them)

4/13/15: Last month on Tumblr, comedian Jim Tews launched a parody of the very popular “Humans of New York.” Welcome to the wonderful world of Felines of New York, “A glimpse into the lives of New York’s feline inhabitants.” The site is great fun, and Tews is responsible for all of it. He takes the cat photos and writes all the captions. Interestingly, Tews doesn’t actually have a cat of his own. Don’t worry, he’s planning on getting one.

Since it’s relatively new, there are only a few dozen entries thus far, but it’s definitely one to watch. Tews plans on keeping up the good work.

“Who runs this site? A person who likes cats and lives in New York.”

“Can I send you a picture of my cat? Please don’t. Not yet anyway. We don’t even know each other.”

“Are these cats real New Yorkers? Yes. You can see that hardened look in their eyes.”

If you live in the New York area, you can request that your cat be photographed for the site. “Sessions take about a half hour, as long as your cat doesn’t hide under a chair.” Even the request form is funny and worth checking out.