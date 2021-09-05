My OBT

Repost: Missing the Point

Washington Square Press / BuzzFeed

2/15/15: I read a lot of online book reviews, both professionally written and reader composed. I have come across some real howlers, but these graphics take the cake. Hope you enjoy these hilariously bad book synopses crafted by Daniel Kibbelsmith and Isaac Fitzgerald of Buzzfeed Books.

They describe them as being “Like SparkNotes, but wrong.” Here are a few of my faves, but you can see the the entire brilliant set on Buzzfeed.

book 01

Penguin Random House / BuzzFeed

Dell / BuzzFeed

Dell / BuzzFeed

book 7

Grand Central Publishing / BuzzFeed

book 2

Penguin Random House / BuzzFeed

Penguin Random House / BuzzFeed

Penguin Random House / BuzzFeed

book 3

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers / BuzzFeed

book 4

Perigee Books / BuzzFeed

book 5

Scholastic / BuzzFeed

book 6

Penguin Random House / BuzzFeed

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    September 5, 2021 at 10:25 am

    That sure put a smile of my face that will last the entire day. Enjoyed it. Hal

