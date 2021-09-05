Repost: Missing the Point

Washington Square Press / BuzzFeed
2/15/15: I read a lot of online book reviews, both professionally written and reader composed. I have come across some real howlers, but these graphics take the cake. Hope you enjoy these hilariously bad book synopses crafted by Daniel Kibbelsmith and Isaac Fitzgerald of Buzzfeed Books.
They describe them as being “Like SparkNotes, but wrong.” Here are a few of my faves, but you can see the the entire brilliant set on Buzzfeed.
Penguin Random House / BuzzFeed
Dell / BuzzFeed
Grand Central Publishing / BuzzFeed
Penguin Random House / BuzzFeed
Penguin Random House / BuzzFeed
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers / BuzzFeed
Perigee Books / BuzzFeed
Scholastic / BuzzFeed
Penguin Random House / BuzzFeed
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
September 5, 2021 at 10:25 am
That sure put a smile of my face that will last the entire day. Enjoyed it. Hal
LikeLike