Repost: Missing the Point

2/15/15: I read a lot of online book reviews, both professionally written and reader composed. I have come across some real howlers, but these graphics take the cake. Hope you enjoy these hilariously bad book synopses crafted by Daniel Kibbelsmith and Isaac Fitzgerald of Buzzfeed Books.

They describe them as being “Like SparkNotes, but wrong.” Here are a few of my faves, but you can see the the entire brilliant set on Buzzfeed.