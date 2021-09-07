My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

She Talks to Rainbows

I tried to resist. I did. But Etsy’s algorithm kept pairing me up with the Etsy shop She Talks to Rainbows by Melissa McCaughey. Eventually, they tempted me with the sneakers above, and I called Uncle. I just had to give in. The hand-painted vegan wares by this young Belfast-based artist had captured me.

I don’t know much about the artist, but her glorious hand-painted “Custom Shoes. Mermaids, Unicorns, Galaxy & Happiness” speak for themselves. I hope you enjoy her fanciful, eye-catching designs as much as I have! And you don’t even have to be a tomboy to love her work!

You can check out all of Melissa McCaughey’s beautiful wares on Instagram and in her She Talks to Rainbows Etsy Shop.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “She Talks to Rainbows

Leave a comment

  1. onecreativefamily
    September 7, 2021 at 6:58 am

    These are so cute. I think all 5 Granddaughters will fall in love with them

  2. janhaltn
    September 7, 2021 at 7:03 am

    Yes, they arte cute but not for me with my size 12 feet. I wear Walmart shoes 99% of the time. Hal

