She Talks to Rainbows

I tried to resist. I did. But Etsy’s algorithm kept pairing me up with the Etsy shop She Talks to Rainbows by Melissa McCaughey. Eventually, they tempted me with the sneakers above, and I called Uncle. I just had to give in. The hand-painted vegan wares by this young Belfast-based artist had captured me.

I don’t know much about the artist, but her glorious hand-painted “Custom Shoes. Mermaids, Unicorns, Galaxy & Happiness” speak for themselves. I hope you enjoy her fanciful, eye-catching designs as much as I have! And you don’t even have to be a tomboy to love her work!

You can check out all of Melissa McCaughey’s beautiful wares on Instagram and in her She Talks to Rainbows Etsy Shop.