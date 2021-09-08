In 1993, I met someone who would turn out to be a lifelong friend. Let’s call her ASEP (she knows what it means). We became roommates within hours of meeting each other, and though we don’t live together anymore, we still crack each other up with great regularity. One of the things this ridiculous, tremendous woman brought to my life was the British comedy team of Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. They later became famous for Absolutely Fabulous, of course, but in their earlier days, they had an absolutely brilliant comedy show on BBC that ASEP brought across the pond on VHS tapes. Below is the episode we watched the most. We still quote it back and forth to each other ALL. THE. TIME. No exaggeration. It’s a sickness.

A few days ago, another friend alerted me to the fact that my favorite comedy duo (F&S, not ASEP and me) have recorded three seasons of a podcast called French and Saunders: Titting About, which is available on Audible for free! Saying I’m over the moon is understating it by quite a bit. The pair describe the structure of their podcast as “choosing a theme and not really sticking to it.” That sounds about right.

You can listen to the French and Saunders: Titting About podcast on Audible.com, and you can follow Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French on Instagram.