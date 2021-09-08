My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

French and Saunders

by 3 Comments

In 1993, I met someone who would turn out to be a lifelong friend. Let’s call her ASEP (she knows what it means). We became roommates within hours of meeting each other, and though we don’t live together anymore, we still crack each other up with great regularity. One of the things this ridiculous, tremendous woman brought to my life was the British comedy team of Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. They later became famous for Absolutely Fabulous, of course, but in their earlier days, they had an absolutely brilliant comedy show on BBC that ASEP brought across the pond on VHS tapes. Below is the episode we watched the most. We still quote it back and forth to each other ALL. THE. TIME. No exaggeration. It’s a sickness.

A few days ago, another friend alerted me to the fact that my favorite comedy duo (F&S, not ASEP and me) have recorded three seasons of a podcast called French and Saunders: Titting About, which is available on Audible for free! Saying I’m over the moon is understating it by quite a bit. The pair describe the structure of their podcast as “choosing a theme and not really sticking to it.” That sounds about right.

You can listen to the French and Saunders: Titting About podcast on Audible.com, and you can follow Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “French and Saunders

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    September 8, 2021 at 7:10 am

    They are hilarious and make a great team. I loved Dawn French in The Vicar of Dibley too! I’ll look for the podcasts!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sheree
    September 8, 2021 at 7:14 am

    They are now national treasures in UK

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    September 8, 2021 at 8:21 am

    I totally enjoyed it. What a great way to start the day here in Florida, USA. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.