Etsomnia™ 321: Steampunk – The Home Edition

Amazing steampunk octopus clock above by Gagora.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Steampunk, when done right, can be
and surprising and lush and imaginative . However, those characteristics are often wonderful from items labeled missing . It also seems to be the refuge of those steampunk who never know when to lay off with the makers . hot glue gun
I know the Steampunk movement has kind of a thing for “romantic” vintage prosthetics, which is creepy enough. However, I fail to see what these dad legs have to do with romance.
Magnificent! By RufatLights
Q: What time is it? A: I don’t know.
I know the gauges are gratuitous, but I like them! By TheLittleVintageLamp
These people will “steampunk up” your cellphone. Ugh.
Very Jules Verne. Love it! By GregsHome
No matter what the style, I draw the line at discomfort…
Wowie! By SHOPTELI
Q: What’s your design theme? A: Cherubs and paintbrushes.
If it wouldn’t look out of place in our beachy house, I would buy this in a hot minute! By urbanwoodandsteel
When dressing in Steampunk Twaddle, it’s important to stay hydrated.
September 9, 2021 at 8:21 am
Very creative ..just not for everyone.
September 9, 2021 at 9:38 am
I agree, very creative. I know you would not find any of them at Walmart, which I just came home from but I really did find most of them interesting and fun to look at. Hal
September 9, 2021 at 10:00 am
My kid has outgrown his steampunk phase otherwise he would be all over these items. I think if I lived in a fin de siecle era home, I would be tempted to incorporate some steampunk items like that glorious tentacle handle and the shelves with the gauges.
September 9, 2021 at 12:59 pm
The shelf with the gauges. If someone was really clever, there are three gauges. The bottom one could be for seconds.. the middle one for minutes and the top one for hours. 🙂 Hal
September 9, 2021 at 5:40 pm
I love (LOVE) the clock, the door handle, and the fish!
