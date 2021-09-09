Etsomnia™ 321: Steampunk – The Home Edition

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Amazing steampunk octopus clock above by Gagora.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Steampunk, when done right, can be surprising and lush and imaginative and wonderful. However, those characteristics are often missing from items labeled steampunk. It also seems to be the refuge of those makers who never know when to lay off with the hot glue gun.

I know the Steampunk movement has kind of a thing for “romantic” vintage prosthetics, which is creepy enough. However, I fail to see what these dad legs have to do with romance.

Magnificent! By RufatLights

Q: What time is it?

A: I don’t know.

I know the gauges are gratuitous, but I like them! By TheLittleVintageLamp

These people will “steampunk up” your cellphone. Ugh.

Very Jules Verne. Love it! By GregsHome

No matter what the style, I draw the line at discomfort…

Wowie! By SHOPTELI

Q: What’s your design theme?

A: Cherubs and paintbrushes.

If it wouldn’t look out of place in our beachy house, I would buy this in a hot minute! By urbanwoodandsteel

When dressing in Steampunk Twaddle, it’s important to stay hydrated.