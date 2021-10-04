My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Infinite Spring

Margaret Scrinkl

Russian paper artist and stop-motion animator Margaret Scrinkl must be a very happy person. At least that’s what her art makes me believe.

“Paper is one of my favorite material for work. I like create my own tiny world using paper layers and texture. I am inspired by nature and pop culture, so I combined them and made a series of blooming social media logos. It gives me an infinite sense of spring. Cutting hundreds of plants is like meditation for me .”

– Margaret Scrinkl

One of the things that most struck me about Scrinkl’s work (besides the fact that she has the perfect name for a paper artist) is the fact that she’s out there creating these mind-blowingly joyful works using just paper. There are no digital tricks here. What a talent! And she’s not selfish with it, either. There are DIY tutorials available in the Etsy store she shares with her mother Irene.

You can see all of Margaret Scrinkl’s lovely work on her website and on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Infinite Spring

  1. bcparkison
    October 4, 2021 at 8:17 am

    So cute…love paper art

  2. lois
    October 4, 2021 at 8:48 am

    The ‘coffee break’ one hanging in my kitchen–yes!!! These are all so wonderful.

