Air Dancer

Blaze Tarsha is an aerialist with a ton of personality. Her routines feel like choreograph, not just tricks, and her aerial rotating hoop moves are true art. She’s playful and sexy and provocative, and I think she’s just magnificent. She also must have a great relationship with her rigger, Lyndall Merry, because his timing is spot on with her movements. Tarsha (and Merry) work with the Cardiff-based No Fit State Circus, alongside some equally-magnificent performers.

“Blaze Tarsha, who must be one of the most versatile and charismatic performers in the company (she can even manage five hoola-hoops in one hoola) leaves the trapeze to sing with the band at one point – and yes, she can sing beautifully as well.” – The Edinburgh reporter -Bianco Here Be Dragons

You can follow the amazing Blaze Tarsha on her website and on Instagram and YouTube. And you can learn more about No Fit State Circus on their website.