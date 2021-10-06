My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Good Hair Day

by 2 Comments

Bernita Broderie

Embroidery artist Bernita Broderie has a way of representing hair in a completely new and remarkably appealing way. Her phenomenal miniature 3D coiffures look surprisingly realistic. Why won’t my hair do that? I wonder if Broderie’s art gets frizzy in humid weather…

Broderie’s one-of-a-kind fiber compositions are truly lovely, and her subjects’ poses feel real and right. I would be pleased to hang any of her pieces in my house. The talented artist is also available for custom works, like the first hoop below. What an amazing gift for your sisters!

You can see more of Bernita Broderie’s creative work on Instagram and in her Etsy shop.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Good Hair Day

Leave a comment

  1. Violet
    October 6, 2021 at 7:21 am

    I’ve been a little bored with hair embroidery because I’ve seen so much of it lately, but these are truly exceptional. She has perfected the perspective from the side and back so the illusion isn’t even slightly broken. Remarkable! The clothing is amazing too.

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    October 6, 2021 at 9:54 am

    Amazing how natural they look.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.