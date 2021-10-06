Good Hair Day

Bernita Broderie

Embroidery artist Bernita Broderie has a way of representing hair in a completely new and remarkably appealing way. Her phenomenal miniature 3D coiffures look surprisingly realistic. Why won’t my hair do that? I wonder if Broderie’s art gets frizzy in humid weather…

Broderie’s one-of-a-kind fiber compositions are truly lovely, and her subjects’ poses feel real and right. I would be pleased to hang any of her pieces in my house. The talented artist is also available for custom works, like the first hoop below. What an amazing gift for your sisters!

You can see more of Bernita Broderie’s creative work on Instagram and in her Etsy shop.