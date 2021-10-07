My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 324: Nailed It!

by 1 Comment

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’ve been wearing the same nail color for a very long time. It’s time for a change!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

What wonderfully creative nail wraps! By shopnaava
Pardon me…
For the last year, my nails, which always grew in strong before, have been splitting and breaking. After reading the reviews, I ordered some of this stuff today. Fingernails crossed! By KNIBeautyAndBath
I love M&M’s, but these nails just look diseased.
I am a fiend for thermal nail polish, which changes color based upon its temperature. It tends to create an ombre effect that I just love, and this color combination is wonderful! By CrystalKnockout
This practice nail art hand is going to give me nightmares.
Nail stamping tool. I’m learning a lot today! By Makynail
These stickers are to nails what these things are to pants.
Chrome-finish nail polish is another fave of mine. Your nails have to be completely smooth, but it’s really snazzy and eye-catching. By DIYCreativeStudio
A still from the upcoming horror film, “Edward Test Tube Hands.”
I so wish we had these nail decals for this year’s Drag Invasion costume! (We went as Herd Immunity, sponsored by MooDerna.) By shopsawyerandscout
Forgive my indelicacy, but how do you go to the bathroom without drawing blood? Or worse?
Please see my previous comment for what I think happened here.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 324: Nailed It!

Leave a comment

  1. BACK ROADS AND OTHER STORIES
    October 7, 2021 at 7:47 am

    Your last two comments are priceless 🙂

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.