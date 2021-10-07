Etsomnia™ 324: Nailed It!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’ve been wearing the same nail color for a very long time. It’s time for a change!

What wonderfully creative nail wraps! By shopnaava

For the last year, my nails, which always grew in strong before, have been splitting and breaking. After reading the reviews, I ordered some of this stuff today. Fingernails crossed! By KNIBeautyAndBath

I love M&M’s, but these nails just look diseased.

I am a fiend for thermal nail polish, which changes color based upon its temperature. It tends to create an ombre effect that I just love, and this color combination is wonderful! By CrystalKnockout

This practice nail art hand is going to give me nightmares.

Nail stamping tool. I’m learning a lot today! By Makynail

These stickers are to nails what these things are to pants.

Chrome-finish nail polish is another fave of mine. Your nails have to be completely smooth, but it’s really snazzy and eye-catching. By DIYCreativeStudio

A still from the upcoming horror film, “Edward Test Tube Hands.”

I so wish we had these nail decals for this year’s Drag Invasion costume! (We went as Herd Immunity, sponsored by MooDerna.) By shopsawyerandscout

Forgive my indelicacy, but how do you go to the bathroom without drawing blood? Or worse?

Please see my previous comment for what I think happened here.