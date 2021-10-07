Etsomnia™ 324: Nailed It!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I’ve been wearing the same nail color for a very long time. It’s time for a change!
For more Etsy fun
, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
What wonderfully creative nail wraps! By shopnaava
Pardon me…
For the last year, my nails, which always grew in strong before, have been splitting and breaking. After reading the reviews, I ordered some of this stuff today. Fingernails crossed! By KNIBeautyAndBath
I love M&M’s, but these nails just look diseased.
I am a fiend for thermal nail polish, which changes color based upon its temperature. It tends to create an ombre effect that I just love, and this color combination is wonderful! By CrystalKnockout
This practice nail art hand is going to give me nightmares.
Nail stamping tool. I’m learning a lot today! By Makynail
These stickers are to nails what are to pants. these things
Chrome-finish nail polish is another fave of mine. Your nails have to be completely smooth, but it’s really snazzy and eye-catching. By DIYCreativeStudio
A still from the upcoming horror film, “Edward Test Tube Hands.”
I so wish we had these nail decals for this year’s Drag Invasion costume! (We went as , sponsored by MooDerna.) By Herd Immunity shopsawyerandscout
Forgive my indelicacy, but how do you go to the bathroom without drawing blood? Or worse?
Please see my previous comment for what I think happened here.
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
October 7, 2021 at 7:47 am
Your last two comments are priceless 🙂
LikeLike