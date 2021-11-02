Gift Guide 2021

Wonderful glass ornaments above by HelenesHobbies.
It’s that time again! Actually, considering the shipping crisis, it’s kind of past that time, but perhaps if you order now…
This year’s guide has no theme (other than Etsy) and no cost limitations. I have listed the things I liked, pure and simple. Hope you like them, too. Here we go!
For your fashion-conscious folks:
For the art aficionados:
For the HGTV fanatics:
For your favorite hosts:
For the pet lovers:
For the kiddies:
November 2, 2021 at 9:36 am
Oh!…I need to check each click…I’ll have to come back later.
LikeLike
November 2, 2021 at 10:46 am
You have uncovered a good few gems here. I am in a total fug regarding Christmas and have not purchased a single gift yet. This is most unlike me. I am usually ready to start wrapping everything in December but this year I don’t even have a short list of gifts. I am totally lacking in inspiration. Maybe I should just dedicate an afternoon to browsing Etsy.
LikeLike